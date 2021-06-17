The market The US Federal Reserve hinted that it would raise the key interest rate earlier than expected, and according to the analyst, the rate hikes may be even earlier

“Stock market valuations still rely on light monetary policy and low interest rates continuing,” says Jan von Gerich, Nordea’s chief analyst.

Uncertainty increases, but no large turbulence is expected. It sets out the views of chief analysts at the two major banks on the Fed’s Wednesday night’s policies.

The Fed estimated on Wednesday that it would tighten monetary policy in 2023 as the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

Back in March, the central bank estimates that monetary policy will be tightened in 2024. Based on the forecast published on Wednesday, it is possible that the key interest rate will be raised twice in 2023.

OP: n chief analyst Antti Saare according to, the market had already priced the start of interest rate hikes earlier than the Fed’s earlier announcement as economic growth and inflation forecasts have risen.

“But the Fed’s announcement means that the central bank has also woken up to the changed situation. It is not at all said that interest rate hikes could not be brought forward further, ”he says.

After the meeting, the market will, according to Saari, take the lead again and price the first withdrawal by the end of 2022.

However, the island does not believe that the expectations of rising interest rates, which are already reflected in the interest rates on long-term US government bonds, would cause sharp movements in the stock market. In principle, rising interest rates should lower the price of shares.

“When as interest rates rise, stock valuation ratios should fall. On the other hand, when the economy grows hard, the results of companies should improve significantly, ”says Saari.

According to him, these opposite forces are now fighting in the market. In practice, rising interest rates may mean that stock values ​​rise less than the companies ’results would suggest.

“Part goes to bring the valuation coefficients to the most normal level,” Saari says.

On Thursday, Europe’s key stock indices rose slightly in the evening. In the U.S., the indices were down Wednesday night after the Fed event.

Nordean chief analyst Jan von Gerich also estimates that rising interest rates will not necessarily cause a large downturn in the market. However, there is now a lot of uncertainty about inflation and with it the development of interest rates.

“Our forecast is that the ten-year US interest rate will be around two per cent at the end of the year, up from 1.56 per cent after yesterday. Admittedly, the market tends to overreact, ”says von Gerich.

He says it matters how well the market believes the Fed is up to date.

Fedin the view and the rather widely shared general view is that the acceleration in inflation is mainly due to temporary, production bottlenecks and temporary shortages of raw materials.

U.S. inflation is set to rise to 3.4 percent this year, according to the Fed.

However, according to Von Gerich, there are also indications that part of the acceleration is permanent. For example, wages are starting to come under upward pressure.

“If the market starts to think that the Fed has lagged behind inflation in monetary policy, it could lead to a sharp tightening of monetary policy later on. It could be a stock market disaster, ”he says.

The stock market is therefore not so much afraid of a gradual tightening of monetary policy as of sudden movements.

“Stock market valuations still rely on light monetary policy and low interest rates continuing,” von Gerich says.