The market The richest man in the world moves billions of euros with his tweets, and in the future the power of Elon Musk, who has been barked as an attention-seeking narcissist, will only grow.

When Elon Musk says a word on Twitter, the market reacts.

For others Elon Musk is a genius and a superhuman who saves mankind. For others, he is an unstable and unpredictable man with too much power.

What is certain is that he is immensely rich. According to news agency Bloomberg the founder of the electric car company Teslan and the space company SpaceX is the richest man in the world. According to a Bloomberg listing, the imputed value of his assets on Saturday was about $ 203 billion, or about $ 168 billion.