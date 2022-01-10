The Spaniard took over from Kean after 64 minutes and entered the two goals of the comeback signed by Locatelli and Kulusevski, with a test of anger and great character

Sometimes criticized, sometimes praised for his generosity, however questioned and always at the center of the spotlight: Alvaro Morata’s season is studded with this and more, because he is talked about whether he is on the pitch or not. All the more so in the last week, since he entered the market rumors for a “call” from Xavi from Barcelona, ​​currently blocked by Juve due to the difficulty of finding a replacement.

The turning point has served – This situation is already significant, and what we have seen against Roma is clear confirmation of it. Left on the bench perhaps for fear that he could be distracted, or perhaps to spare him in view of the Super Cup match scheduled for Wednesday against Inter, when he was called on the field he turned the game around. The best response to his detractors, a great injection of energy for his teammates, with Juve taking off on the wave of his thrust. Having entered after 64 minutes in place of Kean, on the result of 3-1 for Roma, he threw himself headlong into the fray, proving that he believed in it and exuding a desire for a comeback. He thus immediately became a turning point, protagonist of the comeback.

Two actions, two goals (from others) – Two actions, both decisive: in the 70th minute Ibanez jumped and a precision cross for Locatelli, who, alone in the area, could only turn his head and overtake Rui Patricio, scoring the 3-2 goal. Two minutes later, his personal attempt became an assist for Kulusevski, who scored the equalizer. Having brought Juve back to the surface, Morata did not stop, insisting on the search for a personal seal even after De Sciglio’s winning goal. The last ring at 94 ‘: one of his percussion is stopped at the limit and not even this time his name ends up among the scorers of the evening. But its added value goes far beyond the number of goals scored. As Landucci also underlines at the end of the race: “Morata was decisive from the moment he entered because he gave us quality and depth”.

