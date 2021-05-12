The market The economy is growing at such a rapid pace that the expert fears the recovery has gone too far: “The market is worried that we are doing too well”

According to S-Bank’s Lippo Suominen, central banks and governments do not want to take the risk that the recovery of the recovering economy will fade with the abolition of the stimulus.

Banks, states and central banks have released their own forecasts for economic recovery this week. Detailed estimates vary, but there is consensus on the direction: growth is promised.

According to the European Commission’s business forecast, euro area GDP will grow by 4.3% this year and 4.4% next year.

The Commission estimates that the Finnish economy will grow by 2.7% this year and 2.8% next year. It is slightly more than the Finnish Ministry of Finance’s estimate of 2.6 per cent growth this year and 2.5 per cent next year.

Nordea’s chief economist, who published his own economic forecast on Tuesday Wind Birch notes that the recovery from the interest rate crisis should indeed be much faster than the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

“We think we’re at the door of that big growth impetus now. Vaccinations have progressed and restrictions can be lifted. Now, I hope, the distressed service industries will rise quite a bit and the industry has already recovered, ”says Koivu.

The expected growth season raises the threat of accelerating price rises. Stock prices, which have been rising sharply since last spring’s interest rate cut, also fell widely on Tuesday around the world. According to Koivu, the exceptionally strong growth expected is also causing uncertainty.

“We don’t know what that means, because no such recovery has ever been seen before. The United States in particular is now beginning to think about what this means for inflation. ”

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that inflation accelerated to 4.2 per cent in April, which is clearly more than the central bank ‘s price stability target. In March, inflation was 2.6 percent.

Shares the reason for Tuesday’s decline was seen in investors’ fear of accelerating inflation. So is there a significant turnaround in the market?

S-Bank’s main strategy Lippo Suominen notes that the issue is good, but extremely difficult.

“This is what the whole market is currently thinking about,” says Suominen.

According to Suominen, this week’s stock market movements will definitely go to the peak of normal price fluctuations. He recalls that there is a “quite insane” rise behind it.

“There was some kind of cough in the market in October, but otherwise by the end of last March, it’s been pretty steadily coming up. In that sense, this is just normal and healthy. It’s a good question, of course, why growth has been so strong, and whether those strengths are now disappearing, ”he ponders.

Lippo Suominen, S-Bank’s main strategist.­

Suominen sees the steady positive development of stock prices as a result of two things. The first is that expectations of the collapse caused by the pandemic were worse than the fall that finally materialized.

“The world did not go into the eternal recession that is always frightened when exchange rate collapses come,” says Suominen.

Second the cause is a rare violent resuscitation. According to Suominen, this combination has been extremely effective in combating the economic effects of the corona, but now the question is whether the recovery has come to an end.

“Yes, it has to come somewhere. After all, this cannot work in such a way that the economy is doing well and nevertheless maximizing recovery in every place. After all, the basic idea of ​​resuscitation is that it is done when things are going badly, not when it is going well, ”says Suominen.

According to Suominen, the market is concerned that the recovery will start to turn against itself if the economy is doing too well.

“If you resuscitate when there is no need, there will be overheating.”

Suominen says that the reluctance to reduce resuscitation is currently “quite” both in Finland and in the world. He estimates that the market does not even dare to hint at a reduction in stimulus.

“You could say that central banks and politicians have pushed themselves into a pretty corner. In a way, it is no longer disappointing and will be revived for the sake of certainty. ”

So states and central banks are in a difficult place, Suominen admits.

“If central banks and governments cut back on the stimulus, it will certainly frighten the market. On the other hand, the market is also frightened by the fact that it is doing nothing now. ”

In practice, according to Suominen, central banks and governments do not want to take the risk that the recovery of the recovering economy will slow down with the abolition of the recovery.

“On the other hand, this same criterion can be used forever.”

Nordean According to Koivu, the rapid recovery is due not only to the hard recovery but also to the fact that the service sectors, which have suffered badly from the corona, are expected to continue to grow.

“The financial crisis, on the other hand, had to permanently reduce housing investment in many countries. It caused unemployment for a long time, but now this problem may not exist, ”says Koivu.

According to Koivu, the recovery has been much broader than the financial crisis on many indicators. The difference, in particular, is that in the United States, for example, the recovery has gone directly to households. At the same time, consumption has fallen, resulting in a big pile of extra savings. It is these savings that are now being anticipated.

“If a significant portion of them erupt, it means a pretty rapid increase in consumption. There may also be an upward repair shop when everyone suddenly wants to travel, go to restaurants and party. ”

According to S-Bank Suominen, the recovery could naturally start to be reduced if inflation started to slow down again after the surge.

“That is, economic growth would be calmed down to its very good level and the recovery would be gradually reduced. It would perhaps be the optimal environment for investors and also for the economy, ”says Suominen.