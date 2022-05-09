The market Stock exchanges are falling sharply across Europe – here are the biggest divers in Helsinki

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has packed more than 3 percent on Monday.

Past the week has started depressing in the stock market. Several European stock market indices are falling sharply on Monday. For example, the general indices of the Copenhagen and Stockholm stock exchanges have both packed more than four per cent.

At 13 o’clock, the Copenhagen general index fell by about 4.8 per cent and the Stockholm general index fell by about 4.4 per cent.

The broad STOXX Europe 600 index also packed 1.5 percent on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the decline began on Asian stock exchanges. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange canceled 3.8 percent and the Tokyo Nikkei Index 2.5 percent.

Trading has also started in a downturn in Helsinki. The stock exchange’s general index has packed more than 3 percent.

Helsinki SSAB’s major companies include the steel company SSAB and the software company Qt Group. Qt Group’s share price will fall by 6.8 percent and SSAB’s Series B share will fall by almost 6.7 percent.

Monday’s big falls in Helsinki also include Vaisala (-6.3%), YIT (-6.1%), Revenio Group (-5.9%), Metso Outotec (-5.7%), Valmet (-4.8%). %) and Nordea (-4.6%).

Shares futures trading, which anticipates price developments, also anticipates a sharp decline in the US stock market. Futures on the technology-focused Nasdaq are about 1.8 percent in the cold, while futures on the S&P index have been about 1.6 percent on Monday.

The year 2022 has been rude from a stock market perspective. For example, almost a fifth of the total value of the shares of listed companies in Helsinki, or about 18 per cent, has melted during the year.

The rumble has also been strong in the world’s major stock markets. For example, the technology-focused Nasdaq index has packed nearly 23 percent during the year, and the S&P500, which is broadly following U.S. majors, has packed nearly 14 percent.