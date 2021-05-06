The market Shares of drug giants fall due to patent concerns, but Moderna’s CEO’s faith does not falter: “I didn’t lose a minute of my night’s sleep”

Share prices for Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna fell sharply at the beginning of the Wall Street trading day.

Of the big ones stock prices for pharmaceutical companies started to rise sharply on Thursday. It has been seen to be based on the President of the United States Joe Biden the decision to support announced by the administration on Wednesday waiver of intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccinesto bring the pandemic to an end soon.

Also the European Union is ready to discuss renunciation of corona vaccine patents, said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The stock prices of Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna, which are involved in the manufacture of coronary vaccines, fell sharply during the first hour of the Wall Street trading day.

The price of the Moderna share, which announced its results at the beginning of the year, also fell faster than at any time in the previous two months. The company’s growth rate did not meet analysts ’expectations. Instead, the company’s earnings rose to profit for the first time in its history.

Modern aims to increase its investment to increase production so that up to three billion doses of its coronary vaccine would be available next year.

Bloombergin by CEO of Moderna Stéphane Bancel told investors after the earnings announcement that the intentions to abandon patenting “will not change anything for Moderna”. Bancel said there is no extra production capacity anywhere in the world for the messenger RNA needed in the Moderna vaccine.

“We saw the news last night and I didn’t lose a minute of my night’s sleep,” Bancel assured.

Moderna had revenue of $ 1.94 billion, or about $ 1.61 billion. The company estimates it will earn a total of $ 19.2 billion this year. Moderna’s earnings per share were $ 2.84, while analysts had expected $ 2.34.

German Biontech, on the other hand, rejects the proposal to abandon patenting by stating that patenting will not restrict the production or supply of coronary vaccines it has developed in collaboration with Pfizer.

“Patents are not the limiting factor in the production or supply of our vaccine. They would not increase the international production and supply of vaccine doses in the short to medium term, ”the company commented to AFP.

Previously this week Pfizer, which published its results, raised significantly a forecast of its results and profits.

Pfizer estimates that the coroner vaccines it develops in partnership with Biontech will bring the company $ 26 billion, or about $ 21.5 billion this year. The company estimates that the profit from one serving this year will be $ 3.55 to $ 3.65, or about three euros.