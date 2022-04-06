Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The market Professor Vesa Puttonen tripled her wealth in just over ten years: “I just enjoyed it.”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

People do not understand how much debt is in circulation and how exceptional this is, says Professor Vesa Puttonen of the Department of Finance. Picture: Kaisa Rautaheimo

Central banks began to make policies and pump so much money into the capital markets that the global economy has become a “chewing gum tuning” from which no one knows the route out, says finance professor Vesa Puttonen.

The financial crisis, the euro crisis, the interest rate crisis and now the war. The last fourteen years in the market have been, to put it mildly, volatile and critical.

In 2008, central banks wanted to keep financial markets running, so a balance sheet was dug out of the toolkit. As a result, the previous fourteen years have also been, to put it mildly, lucrative in the market.

Related topics

#market #Professor #Vesa #Puttonen #tripled #wealth #ten #years #enjoyed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MotoGP, the TV schedules of the United States GP: double live on Sky and TV8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.