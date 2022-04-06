The market Professor Vesa Puttonen tripled her wealth in just over ten years: “I just enjoyed it.”

People do not understand how much debt is in circulation and how exceptional this is, says Professor Vesa Puttonen of the Department of Finance.

Central banks began to make policies and pump so much money into the capital markets that the global economy has become a “chewing gum tuning” from which no one knows the route out, says finance professor Vesa Puttonen.

The financial crisis, the euro crisis, the interest rate crisis and now the war. The last fourteen years in the market have been, to put it mildly, volatile and critical.

In 2008, central banks wanted to keep financial markets running, so a balance sheet was dug out of the toolkit. As a result, the previous fourteen years have also been, to put it mildly, lucrative in the market.