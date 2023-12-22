The renovation of Chivas is underway but it is slow and has been even more complicated with the departure of Paunovic. Now, total control of the market is in the hands of Fernando Hierro, who would have 4 names on the table with the intention of bringing them to Chivas, active negotiations, some to be closed and others complex and moving away, says Fernando Cevallos, from Fox Sports.
The closed movement is José Castillo, Pachuca and Chivas are waiting for the Federation to endorse the movement, deliver documents, so that the defender can go to Verde Valle to undergo medical tests and, if he passes them, sign his contract.
The second key move is Guillermo Martínez, Chivas has already put an offer on the table from Puebla, however, it does not live up to what was expected and right now it is even below Pumas. If Guadalajara wants the forward, it must make a second offer with more money. The '9' waits but Pumas wants to close the signing right now.
Chivas has long wanted Fídel for the midfield, the reality is that the move is not easy, León wants 15 million dollars for the containment, a figure that Guadalajara cannot pay, therefore, they offer Luis Puente, a young scorer as part of the negotiation to lower the price. In any case, the Mexican prefers to go to Europe.
Calderón's departure leaves a gap in the left back of Chivas, who want Gerardo Arteaga for that position, but fighting with América for his signing will be a lost battle. Therefore, they have their sights on Omar Campos, unfortunately for him, although there are no competitors for the young Mexican, his price of around 7 million dollars makes everything more complex.
