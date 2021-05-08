The market Patent decision harasses pharmaceutical companies and US employment figures disappoint – Graphs show what happened in the market this week

The worldwide distribution of vaccines is difficult and there are not a large number of new jobs in the United States. Still, stock indices even rose to records towards the end of the week.

May in the first week, there has been controversy over the recovery package and patent protection. Much weaker-than-expected employment data was received from the United States, but the market was still on the rise and the stock market week ended in sharp booms.

Following the closing of the Asian market on Friday, the MSCI World Index, which tracks global stock market prices rose to an all-time high. The index tracks the price development of large and medium-sized listed companies in 23 developed countries.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange was also on a brisk rise on Friday.

Pharmaceutical companies stock prices frightened the U.S. administration’s decision to support the waiver of patents on coronary vaccines. President Joe Biden the administration changed its mind about waiving the intellectual property rights of vaccines. EU leaders again disagree on the opening of vaccine patents, albeit the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin according to the Union is ready to discuss waiver of coronary vaccine patents.

The stock prices of Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna, which are involved in the manufacture of the vaccines, fell sharply on Wednesday and Thursday. Pharmaceutical companies assured are not worried about giving up patents, even if they oppose it. In addition, the companies do not believe that the patent case will give a boost to vaccine production, at least immediately.

The patent debate was held at a meeting of EU leaders in Porto, Portugal, where the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) received attention. Multi The EU leader wanted to discuss the Finnish recovery package with Marin vote on approval. Next week, Parliament is due to vote on a package that has been called for by both the business community and employee organizations.

Stateside nearly a million new jobs were expected to be created last month, but the opposite happened. U.S. Department of Labor said only 266,000 new jobs were created in the federal state in April. Stock indices started to rise as the news was seen as a sign of continued recovery. Biden commented on the figures, saying they underscore the importance of transactions prepared by the administration.

The United States the unemployment rate also surprisingly rose slightly to 6.1 per cent in April, bringing the total number of unemployed to 9.8 million. The figures have dropped significantly since April a year ago, when the pandemic was in its infancy and corona action was at its worst. Before the pandemic in February 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

The number of new unemployment benefit claims still fell below half a million for the first time during the pandemic last week. The number of redundancies in local employers also fell to its lowest level in almost 21 years in April.

Sirupula car manufacturers in particular and previously employees of the Uusikaupunki car factory, for example, had to be taken home because cars cannot be made without semiconductors. This week the world’s largest contract manufacturer of chips, Taiwanese TSMC said it will be able to better meet automakers’ chip demand during June.

However, according to TSMC, the chip shortage is not immediately alleviated due to the complexity of supply chains. Still on Friday German BMW, which announced its interim results, said it maintained its outlook for the current year unchanged. Underlying this is the belief that the increase in demand resulting from the easing of the corona pandemic will help automakers.