The radiant yellow color that welcomed you a few years ago is now a dark, dirty gray that anticipates what you will find inside: a cold environment that only changes temperature for a few minutes at noon. The hustle and bustle that characterized the San Andrés de Murcia market almost a decade ago, which ’embraced’ all types of public due to its excellent location -next to a school, a museum, a health center and the bus station- has changed to pass to the most absolute solitude, the abandonment of the clients and the uncertainty among the pleasures.

Only 10 of the 15 stalls that this market has are occupied, while the other five have been empty since it is no longer remembered when. In the center, two bars offer breakfast and lunch, but the tables appear empty. And through its ‘streets’, customers, who can be counted on their fingers, go round and round with the intention of filling a cart that always leaves the building without finding everything it is looking for.

In the middle are those who every morning, first thing in the morning, raise the blind and open their stall with the hope that it will be a productive day. The illusion, because reality, as the pleasurers denounce, is a very different one. «The one with pickles, several fishmongers and butchers have left. There comes a time when you are here with your car, you start to look and all you see is closed blinds. What the hell do you come to the market for?” says Francisco Caballero, from salted fish Mar Dorado.

It is at this point where his main complaint and his great struggle for years can be found: that the dead positions be filled with life and that concessions be given again to open new spaces. «The City Council promised us that it would be solved in the summer and we are in December. We know of people who are and have been interested in opening a position and who have handed in their papers and they are not given a date or told anything. We feel abandoned, they are not doing their job and they are letting the San Andrés market die, and it is a pity”, Francisco and Santiago Molinero, president of the market, assure with resignation.

Closed stalls of the San Andrés market. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

In this labyrinth, in that of wanting to sell and not being let, is Pedro Pedreño, who has a store in Santa María de Gracia but who half a year ago was excited to ‘resurrect’ a position that disappeared in San Andrés and who he always gathered many clients: «I applied in May for a position to set up a pickle stand, something that the market had lost for months. They told me that I had to wait on a list for the available vacancies, the applicants, and then bid. Fortunately, I’m not in a hurry, but those who want to set up something as an escape route from unemployment or to be able to live, the process they have to go through is absurd. Nobody thinks of them.”

An ordinance that does not arrive



Hope is running out among the placeros at the rate of unfulfilled promises, according to the merchants, by a City Council in general, and a Department of Markets in particular, whose “main concern is the situation of the Plaza de Verónicas.” From the Consistory they assure that they are working on “finishing a new ordinance for the markets, since the current one dates from the year 94,” says the Councilor for Markets, Juan Vicente Larrosa. «We cannot carry out any process for awarding places until we finish, so applications are not being processed, nor to open new positions or bars. We want to tender the new positions in a few weeks, but right now we are focused on modernizing the ordinance », he replies.

A job, that of processing the new law, which is punishing the San Andrés market and which is taking excessively long, due, according to Larrosa, “to changes in the service, which is collapsed because many workers are in the process of retirement”. «There is already a draft made and we hope to have it ready in January or February. Our intention is not to create new canteens, but stalls of all kinds, especially those that do not exist », he announces.