Whenever something good or bad happens in the country, people start adding their own stories to it. Then this creates a rumor. In the JD of such rumors, rumors are being spread about the corona disease and now the corona vaccine. Some are telling it a conspiracy abroad, while others are spreading stories about the bad effects of taking its vaccine. If someone is talking about impotence, then someone is trying to put an angle of haram and halal in it. But what is the reality?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the people not to get caught in rumors. PM Modi has said, “The kind of rumors that are being spread about the corona vaccine need to be stopped immediately. In this era of social media, a lie is spread so much that the truth starts to appear, in such a way we There is a greater need to exercise restraint. “

Market is hot due to some such rumors on social media

Applying corona vaccine can also cause corona

Applying the corona vaccine can lead to another fatal disease

The Corona vaccine is a conspiracy to stop the Muslim population from growing.

Applying corona vaccine can cause impotence

Inside the corona is the portion of meat from pork

These are some rumors that came out and started coming to an end with the face of truth. But apart from this, many strange questions and answers are becoming very viral on social media these days. None of these rumors are very close to the truth. In such a situation, it is important that we stay close to the truth and put an end to the rumors. Because when vaccination was being done through polio drops in the country, there were some similar rumors which were later proved to be baseless and eventually India became a polio free country. Now we have to fight the war against Corona in the same way and do not let such rumors become an obstacle between them.

