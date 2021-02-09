Children call him begging for oxygen for their parents. Grandparents call him breathing hard in the middle of the night. People without money offer you their cars.

Juan Carlos Hernández tells everyone the same: no oxygen tanks left.

After surviving his own fight with the coronavirus and losing his job, Hernández began selling oxygen tanks in his car. This winter, a second wave of coronavirus hit Mexico and oxygen demand skyrocketed, which caused a national shortage of devices that supply this vital resource.

Prices soared. A black market has metastasized. Organized criminal groups began hijacking trucks filled with oxygen tanks or robbing them at gunpoint in hospitals, according to local news reports. And for a growing number of Mexicans, the odds of survival were suddenly in the hands of makeshift oxygen vendors like Hernández.

“We are in the market of death”Hernandez said. “If you don’t have the money, you can lose your family member.”

Young Mexicans today attend to people in need of oxygen to supply their sick, living in the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco (Mexico). Photo EFE

The resurgence of the pandemic in Mexico has left more people infected than ever, including the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

With crowded hospitals and a deep mistrust in the healthcare system that leads many to face the disease at home, the country’s death toll skyrocketed. In January, Mexico registered more than 30,000 deaths, the highest monthly figure to date.

Now the death toll in Mexico it is the third highest in the world, higher than that of India, a nation ten times more populated.

Part of the reason so many people are dying now, doctors and government officials say, is shortages: there just aren’t enough oxygen tanks.

“Oxygen right now is water,” said Alejandro Castillo, a doctor who works at a public hospital in Mexico City. “It is vital.”

New outbreaks around the world have tested the oxygen supply in hospitals, from Los Angeles to Lagos, but in Mexico, the shortage is being felt within homes.

Collapsed hospitals



Eight out of ten hospital beds are occupied in Mexico City, the epicenter of the outbreak, and emergency rooms are not receiving people. Many patients refuse to seek medical attention, driven by deep-seated distrust in Mexico.

To survive at home, the sickest patients need to have purified oxygen pumped into their lungs 24 hours a day, forcing friends and family to search – often unsuccessfully – for tanks and fill them several times a day.

David Menéndez Martínez had no idea how oxygen therapy worked until his mother fell ill with COVID-19 in December. Now you know that the smallest tank in Mexico can cost more than 800 dollars, that is, up to ten times the value it has in countries like the United States. The oxygen to fill it costs about ten dollars, and it can last as little as six hours.

Menendez had some tanks that his friends had lent him, but he still spent hours waiting to refill them in the lines that stretch along the city blocks and that have become very common in certain neighborhoods of Mexico City.

In the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco (Mexico), in search of oxygen. Photo EFE

“You have to watch people come down with the tanks and want to get ahead in line and end up crying. They came desperate, “said Menéndez, remembering the pleas he heard:” My dad is at 60 saturation. My brother is at 50 saturation. My wife can no longer breathe. It’s getting cyanotic. He has blue lips. Help me”.

Menendez only thought of his mother. “I imagined my mom was drowning,” he said.

The outbreak in Mexico City started to erupt in december, after authorities delayed the closure of non-essential businesses for weeks, despite figures that, according to the government’s own rules, should have triggered an immediate closure of activities. Authorities eventually tightened restrictions in the capital, but then the year-end holidays came and many Mexicans defied the government’s requests to stay home.

Only in the first three weeks of January, the demand for oxygen at home increased by 700 percent nationwide, according to Ricardo Sheffield, director of Mexico’s federal consumer protection office.

As the need increases, prices tripled. Scammers proliferated on the internet.

Scams

“The increase came out of nowhere,” said Sheffield, who noted that the price increase only worked because people were so desperate. “If these people don’t get oxygen in time, they die.”

After his grandmother fell ill after Christmas, Miguel Ángel Maldonado Hernández borrowed 800 dollars to friends to pay an unauthorized vendor $ 1,600 for an oxygen concentrator, a machine that takes in air and pumps out purified oxygen. It didn’t work. He then made a $ 100 deposit to a seller on Facebook for a hub that never arrived.

Maldonado, who lives in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of the city, remains in debt to his friends after the shady deals.

“You are in a stressful situation, of anguish for your family member, ”Maldonado said. “You don’t get, you don’t get and the options are shortened and then you fall.” His grandmother died in his bed.

The government has sent the National Guard of Mexico protect trucks that transport oxygen and it has required suppliers to prioritize oxygen produced for human consumption over industrial oxygen used by companies. Mexico City opened several stations where people can refill tanks for free.

But Mexico does not produce oxygen tanks and you cannot import them from the United States at the moment: “It’s impossible,” says Sheffield, “the demand is very high in the United States.” Orders from China will take months to arrive.

So Mexicans have to compete for the limited supply of oxygen tanks delivered from house to house by entrepreneurs like Hernández.

Hernández, a former tractor loan agent, has doubts about his current activity. He readily admits that has “no training” nor permission, but he justifies his work because it “saves lives.”

Hernández stopped selling tanks in December, when the dealers he bought from raised prices so much that he could not tolerate having to pass the cost on to his customers. Now it sells concentrators, which are more expensive and attract a more select clientele. “You should not profit from the pain of others, it makes me inhuman. But at the end of the day I’m doing it too, ”he said.

On a recent Thursday, Hernández received so many calls that he had to put one on hold while answering another. It is hard for him to shake the memory of how people’s voices sound when he tells them that he has no tanks available.

“You hear the despair, the expiration, when they tell me thank you just for answering,” he said.

“I’m not doing what makes me happy, I’m taking an opportunity to earn money,” he added. “I have to eat”.

For people caught up in the chaotic market, finding someone – anyone – who has oxygen is a relief. In the time he spent scouring the city for oxygen, the only joy Menendez remembers was when he reached the front of the line and left with a full tank.

“It didn’t matter if I had eaten. It didn’t matter if it was cold. It didn’t matter if I felt tired, if I was sleepy. If it was three in the morning, “he said. “It had all been worth it: I had a way to make my mother continue to breathe, to continue being in this world.”

When he found a salesperson who rented him a concentrator for $ 100 a week, he felt a spark of hope. “It was a blessing,” Menendez said.

The machine kept her mother alive for a time, but then her lungs stopped working. They intubated her on Christmas Eve and she died before New Years.

By Natalie Kitroeff and Oscar Lopez. The New York Times