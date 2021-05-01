The rental values ​​of agricultural fields rise 15% due to the great demand that the real estate market has been having. Also the leases of cattle fields are firm and grow in price by 10%.

“Operators see the thermometer when they ask about rentals in fields that are for sale, something that last year did not happen so much,” he began by explaining Juan Jose Madero, President of the Argentine Chamber of Rural Real Estate (CAIR), on the firm demand that exists in this business.

As specified, the Pampean area, which includes Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and Córdoba, is in high demand and rents are paid around 15% more than the previous season. While livestock rentals in this area, extending to La Pampa and San Luis, are also strongly in demand with an increase of 10%.

Agricultural leases in the core area, he added, they are agreeing on 18 to 22 quintals of soybeans on average. Going to the southeast of Buenos Aires, in the best fields they are talking about 12 to 14 quintals while in the west of the same province, from 11 quintals to 12 quintals.

For the holder of Cair, this increase occurs mainly because new investors appeared in the agricultural business because in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, agricultural production was declared essential and never stopped like other activities that suffered a halt. “All rental contracts are in pesos. So, since nobody wants to hoard pesos, they take refuge in meat and grains, “he added.

In addition, another factor is the increase in grain prices in recent times that makes investment more attractive in agriculture.

“Planting pools are being built, the same ones that always appear and disappear depending on the circumstances, since they see the opportunity to place the weights,” he insisted.

Madero said that many agreements between landlord and tenant that were associative have also been given, both going on a percentage basis. “But cas the market is hot, with high demand, today the fixed quintal predominates“, he claimed.

According to the Cair head, this boom in rental values ​​had started last season. “Last year it painted for a small drop or to stay in relation to the previous cycle but after considering the field essential, and there began to appear investment groups to rent fields. That decline that had been outlined ended in values ​​equal to those of the cycle previous and even with some quintal above, “he described.

“This rise in rental values ​​makes the result of the owner better and has a higher income. His gross margin is better and that may be acting in a greater cushioning of the land values ​​that had been falling until the end of the year. past and now they are in stable values ​​”.

Regarding the purchase of fields, he pointed out that the market is stopped by the restrictions to have dollars. “Operations of amounts up to 2 million dollars are carried out, but from there up there are none”.