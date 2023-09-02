Let’s say two hits don’t make a market. Barcelona took the two Portuguese João, Felix and Cancelo, strictly on loan at the siren, fleeing from Simeone and Guardiola, but the feeling does not change: La Liga is increasingly poor. Only one big signing, Jude Bellingham, cost 103 million to Real Madrid, and another “crack”, Ilkay Gundogan, passed for free from Pep to Xavi. That’s all. If we analyze the matter economically, in a world of releases and loans, the second most expensive signing is the young Turkish player Arda Guler, taken again from Madrid from Fenerbahce for 20 million, the third is the Russian Zakharyan, 13 million for the move from Dynamo Moscow to Real Sociedade. Two twenty-year-olds and an 18-year-old: investing in the future.

And the technical analysis is also unidirectional: the list of those who have left Spain, at all levels, is decidedly qualified. Madrid have lost Benzema and Asensio, Barça Busquets, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Dembelé and Kessié, Villarreal Chukwueze, Nico Jackson and Pau Torres, Sevilla Montiel, Bounou and Papu Gomez, Betis Juanmi and Canales, Mallorca Kang in Lee, the Celta Gabri Veiga, the Valencian Cavani and Musah. Eighteen players, most of them present at the last World Cup.

Cheap tethers

In place of Benzema, Madrid took Joselu, the 33-year-old relegated with Espanyol, to replace the injured Courtois and Militao only Kepa arrived, loaned out. Barcelona exchanged Busquets with Oriol Romeu, they suffered the pains of hell just to register their players and yesterday thanks to Jorge Mendes, eager to please two of his pupils in crisis, they took on the Joãos: Cancelo useful, Felix who knows . Atletico Madrid made do with three defenders: Azpilicueta and Soyuncu at no cost, Javi Galan for 5 million from Celta. At the Metropolitano they chased in vain Amrabat, Verratti and Hojbjerg. Nothing, too expensive. Sevilla, who won the Europa League and play in the Champions League, are disarmed: Monchi has also left and the start in La Liga is the worst in the club’s history, three defeats. Even the virtuoso Villarreal had to give up his valuable pieces. All to return to the strict financial fairplay designed by La Liga: Javier Tebas wants healthy clubs (and with Barcelona he is struggling a lot), the clubs complain about the shackles he imposes on them and cry misery. Europe will dictate the ruling: La Liga has 5 teams in the Champions League, we’ll see how they fare.