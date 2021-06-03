The market HS Stock Exchange Service: Nokia rises, Helsinki + 0.51%

In the stock exchange service, you can follow the topics of the economy and the development of key indices and stocks.

HS: N The stock exchange service brings together the most important stock indices, company prices from Finland, Sweden and the United States, and updated economic topics as news alerts.

The source of market data is Factset. Stock market data describes the situation 15 minutes ago.

Helsinki Stock Exchange now

The general index of the stock exchange follows the shares listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Monday’s topics at 7.15 pm:

⬛ Helsinki rose. The Helsinki Stock Exchange caught up. Of the most traded shares, Nokia was on the rise.

⬛ VAC is the first SPAC in Helsinki. SPAC COMPANY Virala Acquisition Company (VAC) is planning a IPO and listing on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, the company says in a press release.

This is Finland’s first spac company. Spac means a listed company that has no business and intends to raise funding from investors to make an acquisition.

⬛ The cinema chain AMC is falling sharply. AMC said Thursday it plans to sell nearly 12 million of its own shares. When the stock market opened in the United States, the stock began to fall sharply. The company’s stock is one of the most popular memo stocks on the internet for private investors. The share price nearly doubled on Wednesday.

Read more: One graphic shows how finally the market became mixed in 2021

⬛ Apple counts. Since September, Apple employees must work in a company office three days a week, Apple CEO Tim Cook outlined in an email he sent to his employees. HS Vision says more.

Search for a company here:

Search for any stock or fund by typing here. In the service, you can find instruments on the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges and in the United States on the Nyse and Nasdaq lists. In the service you will find key American shares as well as Finnish and Swedish companies.

Foreign markets

⬛ Sweden, OMXS30. The index shows the development of the 30 most traded shares on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

⬛ United States, Nasdaq Composite. The index emphasizes technology companies.