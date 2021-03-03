The market HS Stock Exchange Service at 11 am: Neste refinery going to Rotterdam, Sitowise to be listed in Helsinki, Helsinki general index + 0.15%

HS’s Stock Exchange Service brings together the most important stock indices, company prices from Finland, Sweden and the United States, and updated economic topics as news alerts.

Liquid refinery in Rotterdam. Kauppalehti reported on Wednesdaythat Neste’s new refinery would be coming to Rotterdam. Participated in the race Porvoo was shocked by the information. Rotterdam of choice the background could be costs.

A new company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange a construction design and consulting company announced its intentions on Wednesday Sitowise. The main owner of the company is the investment company Intera Partners. Last year, Sitowise’s turnover was approximately EUR 160 million.

Helsinki opened up. Helsinki Stock Exchange general index was on a slight rise on wednesday. The price of Solteq, a software company belonging to a smaller listed company, would shoot up.

Aurinkomatkat invests in Lapland. Aurinkomatkat, part of the Finnair Group intends to make its Lapland travel packages year-round. The share of domestic tourism in the company’s turnover has been very small.

