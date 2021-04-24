The market Helsinki Stock Exchange ended up in historical figures, Joe Biden’s tax policy frightened – Graphs show what happened in the market this week

The earnings season started on the Helsinki Stock Exchange mainly in a bright atmosphere. In the United States, the results of the technology companies that will be announced next week are also expected to give direction to the market.

Helsinki at the end of the trading week, the stock market ended up rising to more than 12,000 points, which can already be considered a historic achievement. At the end of the day, the general index was in the corresponding figures for the last time in 2007. The earnings period of large listed companies has thus started in favorable signs in terms of price development.

The share price of several large listed companies started to rise significantly after the announcement of the result. On Thursday, in particular, Wärtsilä’s share price rose sharply, although the result for the first half of the year fell short of expectations. Order intake the result exceeded expectations. Valmet, which manufactures paper and board machines and pulp mills, received a record number of orders.

Stora Enso, which closes the Veitsiluoto plant said on Friday of the excellent result. Metso Outotec and Verkkokauppa.com while there were clear improvements in earnings.

Has been known to the recent president of the United States Joe Biden does not follow in the footsteps of its predecessor in economic policy. The Biden administration, for example, is packing a huge package to improve infrastructure and is running an international minimum corporate tax. This week, it was reported that Biden would also like to significantly tighten capital income taxation.

The market reacts to tax news. In addition to shares, virtual currencies slipped. The value of the cryptocurrency bitcoin fell below the $ 50,000 level for the first time since early March. However, the value of Bitcoin has risen about 65 percent since the beginning of the year and multiplied since the beginning of last year.

New U.S. Unemployment Claims the number decreased to the lowest level of the pandemic period this week. The applications indicate the extent of the redundancies and the development of the situation of the companies. The direction is for the better. However, there are still 17.4 million citizens in the country claiming unemployment benefits.

Last during the week, the US major stock index S&P 500 and the Dow Jones reached record levels, but this week trading has been more uneven. Several technology giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, will release their results next week. Analysts expect the results to give the market a clearer direction this week.