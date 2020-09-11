A number of the world’s largest oil merchants have determined to brace for a major surplus of uncooked supplies as a result of coronavirus disaster. They lease big tankers to be able to retailer pointless barrels when wanted, Bloomberg writes.

The oil market is ready for a surplus, the newspaper notes. Trafigura Group, the second largest impartial oil dealer on this planet, lately booked about 12 supertankers, which may maintain a complete of 24 million barrels of crude. Royal Dutch Shell, Vitol Group and Lukoil additionally determined to rent extra vessels.

Earlier this 12 months, tens of millions of barrels have been saved on tankers as demand for oil plummeted and producing international locations have been unable to rapidly lower manufacturing.

Earlier, OPEC downgraded the forecast for international oil demand in 2020. Consultants count on a drop of 9.1 million barrels per day (to 90.6 million), which is 0.1 million barrels greater than beforehand predicted. On the similar time, in 2021, the group expects a report excessive progress in demand – by 7 million barrels (as much as 97.6).