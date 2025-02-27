The last days of February they have witnessed a change in investor behavior, which have launched to buy American treasure bonds until they bring profitability to the expiration of the title up to 4.29%. During five consecutive market sessions, markets have chosen to take refuge in US debt, looking for protection to the possibility that the US economy is slowing down. In the last days there have been signs of weakness on some fronts, and there are analysts that warn of the negative impact that Donald Trump’s policies can have in the US. With the last movement, investors have added a more type cut in the Fed calendar, and they are already waiting for 2 decreases in the price of money before 2026 starts. Now they are discounted for June and September meetings.

The generalized US debt sales trend has broken this week, with a streak of five sessions followed by increases in the price of the American bond, and falls in their profitability, which have led to the debt title to stabilize, in new minimums of the year, in the environment of 4.29%.

With this scenario in mind, investors are re -deducting a road map with more decreases from the expected types by the US Federal Reserve: if in recent months the markets had gradually ruled out that there were an aggressive process of cuts, and left their perspectives for all 2025, now, little by little, they are again assumed a process of more aggressive cuts by the fed. In recent days, with the investment tickets in fixed income that have been produced, the markets have added another cut for 2025and a first drop of types is already expected in June, of 25 basic points, and another in September, of the same caliber.

The US economy gives weakness

The purchases that investors have carried out in recent days have to do with the signals of economic weakness that are appearing in the United States. First it was a bad activity fact of the services sector, which was published last Friday, which created the first alert. And it is not for less: it is the first contraction that is seen in this front in the last two years, and the markets seem to be fearing that the beginning of a change in the positive trend that has maintained the first economy of the world in recent years.

However, it has not been the only sign of weakness that the US economy has presented in recent days: the Citi Bank’s economic surprise indicator, which measures how the macroeconomic data has behaved, depending on what was expected for them, It has fallen to the lowest levels since last September.

Elias Haddad, Brown Brothers Harriman market strategist, explains to Bloomberg How “Red flags are appearing for the American economy”, and points out how “if they chained a month or two of poor economic data, this would be a hard blow to the narrative that defends the American exception,” says the expert.

The problem is that, more and more, it is beginning to assume that the policies carried out by the new US government can end up deteriorating the growth and economic activity of the country. The Morgan Stanley analyst team is valuing that “changes in immigration policies can, in the short term, press GDP growth below the potential, facing next year,” they point out.

These statements have been repeated in different signatures: “The American economy is at a good time, but The increase in uncertainty around trade policies, prosecutors and all regulation, are projecting a shadow in perspectives“, highlights Gregory Daco, head economist of EY.

In this way, an increase in market concern for the impact of Trump policies is evident and, of course, if the reaction that has been in the American bond and in the perspectives of fed types cuts are taken into account, in recent days the perception that the economy cools is the one that is protruding over the rest. In fact, the inflationary impact of Trump’s policies has been insisted, something that should erase any expectation of more type cuts, but now everything indicates that this side effect of the measures of the new president will be eclipsed by a slowdown in the country’s economy.