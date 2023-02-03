2023 has already begun, the 2023 Professional League is already underway and the Argentine soccer clubs had the opportunity to move in the transfer market until Thursday, February 2, in a happy Argentina, after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in the final against France.
Then, We will review the list of the best signings that have come to Argentine football. Do you agree with our vision?
Independiente will have one of the best goalkeepers from last season, Rodrigo Rey, who came from Gimnasia La Plata. Top reinforcement. He debuted with an undefeated fence vs Talleres.
He had been breaking it in the First National with SMSJ and now the time has come for him in the highest category. He was the Under-23 highest scorer [14] of the First National 2022 and they paid USD800 thousand for 55% of the token.
He was one of the most decisive players in the last First National and now he will reach the First. The striker came on loan for a year from charge and with two purchase options for 75% of the pass, one in June and another in December.
Nahuel Bustos became a new reinforcement of Talleres, where he already knew how to be a figure. He arrives from Sao Paulo on loan and will seek to recover the best version of him. Quality is plenty.
He knew how to be the best central midfielder in Argentine soccer, in his early days at River. Now 29 years old, he returned to “Millionaire”. He underwent successful surgery for a fractured fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments, which he suffered just after arriving, and now he will seek to exhibit that version again.
Brahian Aleman will play at Banfield after rescinding at GELP in exchange for US$750,000. The Uruguayan midfielder signed for a year with the Drill with an option to renew. Top reinforcement for his punch, his quality and his leadership on the pitch.
The scorer parted ways with China’s Henan Songshan and came to his second home for two years. He knew how to score many goals and now he will return to continue bringing joy to the Pincha people. He is 31 years old, so he is current.
A historic who returns to finish his career. Maxi Moralez said goodbye to MLS, where he became a legend, and returned to Racing. He was already one of the figures in the Super Cup against Boca, lifting the trophy as soon as he arrived.
The “Beast” came to Boca from Palmeiras of Brazil. He knew how to break it in Defense and Justice, by dint of goals and sacrifice. I think he is a player made for “Xeneize” and will give him a lot of joy.
The most important signing. The return of Nacho Fernández after his time at Atlético Mineiro will bring hierarchy and he is a player that Argentine football should appreciate. He comes from being a figure in Brazil and will seek to repeat the level he had in his first stage in the Millionaire. His desire to return to the country was key to the completion of the operation, since his team did not want to have anything to do with parting with him. He was already a figure in the debut against Central Córdoba.
