#MercadoDePases | 🚨 [OFICIAL] Octavio Bianchi is reinforcement of #RosarioCentral. The forward arrives on loan for a year from #All boys with charge and with two purchase options for 75% of the pass, one in June and one in December✍️🏼. pic.twitter.com/Iir2o5rhTR

– Pass Market (@MDePasesArg) January 4, 2023