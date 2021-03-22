On Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time, at 3:00 p.m. on the East Coast of the United States, the transfer market in the NBA closes. The next 72 hours will therefore be very hot. Rumors circulate non-stop with the usual guidelines: players who want a change of scene, contracts that are better to let go now, aspiring franchises looking for a last blow, and reconstruction teams that move pieces, trying to drop ballast or fish in rivers. they are going to be very scrambled.

Shams Charania (The Athletic), one of the journalists with the best sources in the market, today emphasizes the situation of two very important players who could change of scene: Kyle Lowry and Aaron Gordon.

With Lowry the situation is complex. The base, six times all star and champion in 2019, He is surely the most important player in the history of the Canadian franchise. But he is about to turn 35, his contract ends and he wants to play in a title contender, although he has publicly assured that finishing his professional career at the Raptors, where he has played since 2012, is also a perfect option for him. After a bad start to the season, Nick Nurse’s team set the course but a disastrous trance of casualties associated with COVID and health protocols have had a devastating effect: they have eight defeats in a row for a tough 17-25, two games away. and a half of the tenth place, the last that gives access to the new play in.

If the Raptors prefer to get something in exchange for Lowry before he is a free agent, they will surely work hand in hand with the point guard, a legend in the franchise, to find a positive exit for both parties. There are, according to Charania, two favorites to take him: Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, two of the coconuts from the east. Lowry is from Philadelphia … but he is also a friend of Jimmy Butler and now lives in Tampa (Florida), where the Raptors play this pandemic season. In the same state as Miami Heat. The Clippers, who are looking for a point guard and have also been interested in Lonzo Ball, are another option, although they have very difficult to square a succulent offer in which they would have to accommodate the 30 million that Lowry charges this season.

Norm Powell, 27, who has been with the Toronto Raptors his entire career (since 2015) is another who could come out. He also ends his contract, although in his case with a player option of 11.6 million for next season. According to journalist Jake L. Fischer (Bleacher Report) Interests Dallas Mavericks, Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

Aaron Gordon, with one foot out of Orlando

A change of scene that seems almost certain is that of Aaron Gordon, the 25-year-old power forward who has been in Orlando since he was number 4 in the 2014 draft. He never broke in star but far from being in pufo, has become a very good player, more and more complete. This year he averages 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and scores 41% of his triples. He has a contract of more than 18 million this season and 16.4 the next, before being a free agent. Last year he was on the verge of being traded to Phoenix or Portland, and this year there was a trade close to being done (it would have included Ricky Rubio) with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But it is that now, in addition and as reported by Sam Amich and Jared Weiss (The Athletic), Gordon has already formally asked to leave Orlando to try a fresh start on another team.

The Magic want a good starting guard in return, since Evan Fournier will be a free agent in July (in fact, another one who can be traded now), and some compensation via draft. Either first two rounds or a first and an important young player. According to Charania, the main suitors are the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers. Weiss and Amich they say the Celtics (who are looking for a high forward) are talking to the Magic. They have in favor of a trade exception of more than 28 million, the highest ever, which would allow them to match Gordon’s salary without doing other accounts. And against that young people like Pritchard, Langford and Nesmith have a limited market value. And that Gordon would skyrocket the salary volume heading into next season.

The Celtics move, that’s clear. They are one of the teams interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic, like Warriors and Clippers, despite the fact that the Serbian signed before this season with some Hawks (72 million for 4 years) who would like to get Marcus Smart. And that they could trade John Collins before Thursday. The power forward rejected in preseason a 90 million extension for 4 years, and the Hawks listen to offers although they asked the Celtics that Jaylen Brown enter the operation. Which obviously Boston did not accept.

Other important players who could be traded before the closing are Richaun Holmes (the notable center of the Sacramento Kings), Lonzo Ball (Bulls, Knicks, Hawks, Clippers …), Spencer Dinwiddie (Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors) and Victor Oladipo, who came to the Houston Rockets on Operation James Harden and why in Texas they ask for a good first round or an important young player. But some believe the price might be lower eventually, as the Rockets may prefer not to wait for Oladipo’s summer free agent release, who will be asking for a big-star salary. Heat, Knicks and Pistons have shown interest in him.