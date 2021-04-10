The market Britain opens economy and accelerates vaccination pace, Noho’s share price on release of exit strategy

Hopes of easing the pandemic and restrictions have been reflected in the courses.

Easter the short post-pandemic weeks have been determined by the news of the post-pandemic period and the preparations for the opening of restrictions. Naturally, this has also been reflected in the market.

The London Stock Exchange’s most watched stock index, the FTSE 100, rose higher on Friday than ever before. Britain has told good news about its vaccine coverage and tourism is also set to open in early summer.

In England, all residents are getting two free corona button tests a week when the country is slowly opening again starting next week from Monday. The distribution of free tests began on Friday.

Vaccinations have also progressed rapidly. In Britain, more than 31 million adults have already received their first coronary vaccination, official figures tell. More than five million people have received the second dose. There are about 67 million inhabitants in Britain.

Restaurant company This week, Noho Partners announced its three-stage exit plan, which is based on the fact that restaurants will open in Finland after May Day.

The opening would start with food restaurants. First, the restaurants would return to the drinking restrictions at 10 p.m. The company believes that from midsummer onwards, nightclubs and bars could already be opened. In the third phase, in the fall, tourists would return and business events would return to normal.

The stock rose this week.

Wall Street the broad S&P 500 stock index rose to record highs. Technology companies and the index’s largest companies, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, drove up the trend.

The rise in shares was due, among other things, to the Fed’s Governor Jerome Powellin assurances that the central bank will prop up the country’s economy. In addition, Powell alleviated investors ’inflation concerns by saying that any acceleration in inflation this year would remain short-lived.

Home sale it gets hot.

Demand is so strong that they are not all those who sold their homes find a new home to replace the one they sold, said Danske Bank this week. The heating of the market is also reflected in the number of new mortgages taken out.

According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, a total of EUR 1,692 million in new housing loans was raised in February. In February, only once more mortgages have been raised since 2003. EUR 1,703 million in new mortgages were raised in February 2008, just before the financial crisis hit.