The shocking assassination attempt against Donald Trump is also affecting investors’ mood today. The event that occurred this Saturday has reinforced even more the tycoon’s chances of occupying the White House againwhich were already significantly reinforced by the weakness shown by current President Joe Biden in the televised debate held on June 27. The market is beginning to increasingly give options to an electoral victory for Trump and is anticipating it, a movement that is reflected on the one hand in the search for refuge after the fear that arose with the failed assassination attempt and on the other hand, with a longer-term view, in the expectation of a Republican presidency that would bring fewer taxes, higher tariffs and fewer regulatory controls. A scenario in which small stocks and banks could especially benefit.

Playing the card of a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election in November is gaining ground in the market. The tycoon will most likely be proclaimed this Thursday Republican candidate for the White House at the national convention The party is celebrating and is arriving at this point with the polls in its favour. “Reflecting the change in probabilities, we have received an avalanche of questions from investors in the last two weeks. These questions boil down to “what should investors do if the recent political moment is prolonged,” Goldman Sachs acknowledges regarding Trump’s lead in the polls in a report published last Friday, even before the attack that has further strengthened the image of the businessman.

Wall Street opened higher today, after the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 had already reached record intraday levels on Friday thanks to expectations of rate cuts in September. The market also reacted on Monday with an increase in US debt yields, in contrast to the slight declines in the profitability of European bonds. Thus, the yield on the 30-year US bond, at 4.45%, has exceeded that of the two-year bond for the first time since last January. And the dollar has appreciated against the basket of G10 currencies, with the Mexican peso falling more than 1% against the greenback.

On the one hand, a Trump administration would be a likely source of inflationary pressure, given the potential for tax cuts and the 10% tariff that the Republican would intend to apply to all imports, including European ones, capable of reactivating the trade war that he already declared in 2018 and 2019. Rate cuts would be more difficult in this context. But on the other hand, the outbreak of political violence is undoubtedly an element of concern about institutional stability in the US that could push investors towards safe haven assets.

At Julius Baer, ​​they point to this short-term search for refuge, as a reaction to Saturday’s attack. But to a subsequent appetite for risk as the expectation of a Trump victory consolidates. “The extraordinary assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend may lead investors to seek safe haven assets such as the US dollar, gold, the Swiss franc, government bonds and high-quality stocks. Donald Trump’s chances of being elected have increased considerably. If successful, it would mean a shift towards a more risk-taking mode in the markets, with higher growth expected in 2025 due to tax cuts and business-friendly policies,” summarises Christian Gattiker, head of analysis at the Swiss firm.

The banking, health and oil sectors are seen by investors as the most benefited from a possible second term for Trump. Also the big technology companies, which would enjoy less regulatory scrutiny under the Republican magnate. Although the greater trade tension would undoubtedly be especially beneficial for companies with greater domestic exposure in their business and less dependent on foreign supplies. In this sense, small American stocks are a clear investment asset in the event of a Trump victory, although Goldman Sachs also reminds us that they can be a double-edged bet. They are more sensitive to economic growth and performed better than the rest of the market after Trump’s victory in 2016 but, on the other hand, weaker balance sheets and low productivity play against small companies in an environment of still high interest rates. “For small companies to be able to win, they are more sensitive to economic growth and have performed better than the rest of the market after Trump’s victory in 2016. small cap “For the Fed to achieve better results, post-election policy would have to significantly improve the outlook for economic growth and earnings without putting upward pressure on rates,” Goldman Sachs said.

Trump’s growing chances of winning come at a time of high valuations in the US stock market and greater expectations of rate cuts by the Fed. Investors now give more than 90% chance of a rate cut at the September meeting, although the Republican tycoon’s victory would also be a powerful element to take into account for Jerome Powell. Given that Trump’s economic proposals are more inflationary than Biden’s, the Fed could be more reluctant to cut rates, a scenario that would undoubtedly impact fixed income but could be a trigger for extending the stock market rally.

