The market A massacre going on on Wall Street – Shares fall exceptionally sharply in the United States

Wednesday has been one of the darkest days in the U.S. stock market of the 2020s.

Wednesday has been exceptionally gloomy in the U.S. stock market. The world’s most watched stock index, S & P500, has fallen by 4 percent by 10 pm Finnish time.

The scale of the decline is reflected in the fact that nearly $ 1.4 trillion of the total market value of the companies monitored by the S & P500 index has disappeared in one day.

This is the largest pack of the index in 2022. Even throughout the 2020s, the index has packed so drastically in less than ten days in one day.

The index is now very close to the limit of the so-called bear market, as it has canceled almost 18 per cent during the year. The limit of the bear market is considered to be a 20% drop.

The drivers of the S & P500 index plummet are sharply falling retailers. For example, Target and Wallmart, which reported lower-than-expected results, have fallen sharply on Wednesday.

The S & P500 is now at about 3926 index points. The last time the index was equally low was at the end of March 2021.

Yet technology shares have melted more sharply on Wednesday. The technology-focused Nasdaq index has plunged as much as 4.7 percent a day. The Nasdaq, which has been in a sharp plunge this year, has only canceled more than once this Wednesday. On Thursday, May 5, the Nasdaq packaged 4.99 percent. The index has fallen more sharply in the 2020s in just four days.

During 2022, a staggering 27 percent of the total market value of the shares monitored by the Nasdaq index will have disappeared.

The downturn in the Nasdaq early in the year is well illustrated by the fact that the index has packed the level of early November 2020.

Of the most valuable U.S. companies, for example, Amazon has fallen 7.2 percent on Wednesday, Tesla 7 percent and Apple 6 percent.

The downturn in the stock market in the first half of the year is due to the exceptionally high inflation in the United States and the tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. Investors will be nervous about, among other things, whether the Fed will be able to implement interest rate hikes without driving the U.S. economy into recession.