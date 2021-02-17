By Gérard Le Puill

After having mentioned yesterday the communication of the firm Lactalis, world number 1 for its turnover in the dairy products sector, we are interested today in that of the artisanal sector of the Comté which shines on the departments of Doubs, Jura and part of the Ain. It was described a few days ago in “Les Nouvelles du Comté”, a 16-page magazine. The average price of 1,000 liters of milk paid to farmers is the highest in France. According to Agreste, which gives figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, it was € 549 in 2018 in the appellation area of ​​this cheese against an average price of € 362 for conventional milk (not subject to specifications) produced. in this same area. That year, the price paid to milk producers in Comté had increased by 3.6% against 0.6% for conventional milk.

For the period from 2021 to 2024, the professional bulletin indicates that the general assembly of the “Interprofessional County Management Committee” (CIGC) “adopted on November 27, 2020, its“ rules for regulating the supply for three upcoming campaigns. A 2% opening was decided, ie 1,500 additional tonnes per year. As usual, these volumes will be directed as a priority towards young farmers, new entrants in the sector and will also encourage exports and the improvement of the rate of specialization of workshops ”.

Specifications that promote quality

To understand the full meaning of this communication intended for milk producers in Comté, you should know that this milk becomes a cheese whose ripening often exceeds 18 months and sometimes even 30 months. The producers respect specifications which impose two breeds of cattle (the Montbéliarde and the Red Magpie from the east), in order to have a milk rich in proteins. In addition, there is a diet of grass and hay, with a ban on fermented foods, such as corn from silage, as well as a limitation of cake.

The annual volume of milk delivered by each producer is also decided in advance. But as the Comté sees its sales increase, the overall volume of milk intended for it increases a little each year. This makes it possible to install young farmers and welcome, at the same time, producers installed in the appellation zone, if they decide to leave the conventional milk sector to adhere to the specifications of the Comté sector. Thus, in 2009, the useful agricultural area (UAA) of farms with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) County was below 250,000 hectares. It crossed 270,000 hectares in 2015 and 280,000 in 2019.

In the Doubs department, 40,000 tonnes of cooked pressed cheeses were produced in 2001, including 28,000 tonnes of Comté and the rest in Emmenthal. In 2019, 45,000 tonnes of cooked pressed cheeses were produced, including 39,000 tonnes of Comté in PDO. The increase in volume concerns quality, which “Les Nouvelles du Comté” explains as follows: “in this department, the productions of Comté and Emmenthal followed opposite trajectories”, due to the better remuneration of milk. in County.

A diversity of tastes from the terroirs

This is therefore a dairy sector which has managed to combine quality production with fair remuneration for milk producers. The use of grass and hay makes Comté the most ecological cheese in this country. Better still, the diversity of the small dairies that we continue to call “fruitières” also ensures a diversity of tastes for this regional cheese from different regions. What Alain Mathieu, president of the CIGC notes, who, questioned by “Les Nouvelles du Comté” on the future of the sector, declares: “The County sector is committed to the sustainable development of its territory. It relies in this on the complementarity of its supply regulation rules and its specifications. Thus, the regulatory rules make it possible to welcome new farms to benefit as many people as possible from the County PDO. The specifications guarantee production conditions offering a global promise to consumers integrating both the environment, animal welfare, respect for traditions and the preservation of an artisanal production model ”.

Let us add that in this month of February 2021 during which the negotiators of Carrefour, Auchan, Casino and Leclerc put enormous pressure on their suppliers to obtain discounts, the Comté sector, by controlling its volumes in the production of a very appreciated by consumers, is less vulnerable to pressure from these brands than manufacturers who sell basic products such as entry-level Emmenthal, which Brittany produces in large volumes.

We can also think that if the dairy sector of the Normandy region adopted a specification of the same nature to produce Camembert with raw milk, Livarot, Pont-l’Évêque, Neufchâtel, butter and cream in its Appellations Originally Protected (PDO) with the Norman breed cow to produce milk, Normandy milk would be paid much better than it is today by Lactalis and others, while its carbon footprint would be better for the climate of the coming decades.