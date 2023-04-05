Club América is having a good season in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. Las Águilas are currently in fourth position in the general table and their first objective this season is to qualify for the league directly. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has the best offense this semester, with 29 scores, and looks to break a mark in the following days.
The ‘Tano’ took the reins of the bluecrema team, as an interim, in March 2022 after the departure of Santiago Solari. In May of that same year he was ratified by the board as coach of the first team thanks to his good work. The América project has progressed well under Ortiz’s orders and this weekend the Coapa team could equal or exceed a club record.
In this season, América is the best offense: Las Águilas have 29 goals in 13 games. According to an exercise carried out by the portal Monumental Americathe capitalists are one goal away from tying and two from surpassing their record of goals scored in a soccer year.
In the 2022 Apertura, the Azulcremas scored 38 goals over 17 days. If the 29 achieved so far are added to this amount, 67 targets are obtained in total. In the 2003/2004 season, the Eagles scored 68 goals in a soccer year and averaged 2.25 goals per game.
Fernando Ortiz’s team still has four games ahead of them, so it seems inevitable that they will tie and surpass this record. Will America get it this weekend in their duel against Monterrey?
