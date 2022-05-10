Inés P. Rado played. Boca’s best week during the Battaglia cycle: 3/3, Barracas Central, Always Ready and Tigre. Also, I think the coach FOUND THE TEAM with that 4-5-1 to defend, 4-3-3 to attack and 4-4-2 to rest. High pressure and backlash. Everything is surprise.

— Facundo Terrés Grimaldi (@OffsideStats) May 7, 2022