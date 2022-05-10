For the quarterfinals of the 2022 Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors will receive Defense and Justice this Tuesday, May 10, starting at 9:30 p.m., at La Bombonera, with the clear and specific objective of getting into the semifinals of the contest.
The moment of storm seems to have passed, at least for a while, for the Boca coach Sebastian Battagliawho was on the tightrope for a few weeks and now straightened the course both in the Copa Libertadores and in the aforementioned domestic competition, although the results will dictate his future.
Speaking precisely of results, the DT plays an important challenge against the “Halcón de Varela”: could add his fourth consecutive victory adding all the competitions for the first time since he is in the “Xeneize” benchsince until now he had accumulated three successive successes and in the fourth game he had not been able to repeat it.
On two occasions he stringed together three wins in a row: at the beginning of his era, 4-2 to Lanus3-0 to Hurricane and 2-1 to Godoy Cruzuntil he lost to Vélez, that he defeated him 2-0 in Liniers; and in October 2021, to Argentines by 1-0, to Aldosivi 3-0 already Sarmiento 2-0, but Independent he beat him 1-0 in the Libertadores de América.
Agustin rossi; Luis advinculaCarlos ZambranoFrames RedFrank Fabra; Oscar RosemaryAlan VarelaPol Fernandez; Edward sageSebastian town and Darius Benedict They will seek to break that barrier.
