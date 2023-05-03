Definitely, Super Mario Bros. The Movie It has been a great success worldwide, since shortly after its release in Japan it has been shown that the film has already raised just over 1,000 million dollars. And for that very reason, Nintendo I would follow the trend so that the subject of film production does not cool so soon in pop culture.

Given this, a new rumor came in which it is established that the tape will be released in digital format the nextor May 9, that’s right, on Tuesday it would be being launched on different platforms such as Google and itunes. The format should theoretically be for purchase or rental, the latter allows you to download the film for a couple of days and then unsubscribe.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Streaming: May 9, 2023*

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)

*We’ve been getting questions on whether this date is still correct, and we’re happy to report it’s 100% confirmed#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/kGbc2CwBbO — When To Stream (@WhenToStream) May 2, 2023

The information has been released by pages dedicated to finding out when different products are launched, either in streaming or by video on demand in different services around the world. However, it may be a placeholder date on the part of illumination and Nintendosince the physical version has been delayed recently.

On the other hand, the date for the film to leave the billboard has not yet been confirmed, but it could be soon, after all the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It is very close, specifically it starts this weekend. So, Super Mario it should be out for all the big releases coming up in the next few months.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Even if it comes out digitally, I’m going to wait until the physical one comes out, but there’s the problem that the album was delayed with an undetermined date. Anyway, seeing it in 4K will have to wait a little longer.