As the months go by, fans of Nintendo they are craving, and that is clearly due to the upcoming release of the movie Super Mario Bros. tape that already has some advances that have perplexed locals and strangers. And although the release dates were already determined for all regions, it seems that there are some changes.

Specifically it is about United Kingdomwho were going to release the film on March 30th. But now, Universal Pictures UK has updated the date on its website to april 7 which now coincides with the release date in USA. For its part, France will now receive the premiere andl April 5 andn place of March 29. Swiss, Belgium, Australia Y New zealand Now they will also have to wait for the 5th of April.

Here is the list with the current dates:

March 24th

Austria

5th of April

Belgium, France, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand

6 of April

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Singapore, Slovakia, Uruguay, Venezuela

april 7

Canada, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

April 14th

Turkey

28th of April

Japan

May 3

South Korea

May 26

Poland

Remember that there are just over 2 months left for the premiere of the film in theaters.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is fortunate that there were no delays for Latam, so we continue on the way to see the film on April 6. The desire to admire such beloved characters in the cinema is already eaten.