As the months go by, fans of Nintendo they are craving, and that is clearly due to the upcoming release of the movie Super Mario Bros. tape that already has some advances that have perplexed locals and strangers. And although the release dates were already determined for all regions, it seems that there are some changes.
Specifically it is about United Kingdomwho were going to release the film on March 30th. But now, Universal Pictures UK has updated the date on its website to april 7 which now coincides with the release date in USA. For its part, France will now receive the premiere andl April 5 andn place of March 29. Swiss, Belgium, Australia Y New zealand Now they will also have to wait for the 5th of April.
Here is the list with the current dates:
March 24th
Austria
5th of April
Belgium, France, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand
6 of April
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Singapore, Slovakia, Uruguay, Venezuela
april 7
Canada, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States
April 14th
Turkey
28th of April
Japan
May 3
South Korea
May 26
Poland
Remember that there are just over 2 months left for the premiere of the film in theaters.
Via: Nintendo Life
Editor’s note: It is fortunate that there were no delays for Latam, so we continue on the way to see the film on April 6. The desire to admire such beloved characters in the cinema is already eaten.
