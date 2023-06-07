As is well known, a few months ago the pre-sale of the film of Super Mario Bros.either in stores like Amazonor in some other important ones like Walmart, which even offered a special edition. However, those releases were kind of delayed indefinitely, but it looks like this has just changed.

The official account of the film shared a new video, which confirms the physical release of it for this next June 13th of the current year. This for regions like USA and Canada. Therefore, those who reserve from now on will be able to purchase the tape and enjoy it on devices that have a reader blu ray either DVD.

Watch the Power Up Edition again and again and again. #SuperMarioMovie is now yours to own on Digital and Blu-ray in the US and Canada 6/13. https://t.co/V18PBli24X pic.twitter.com/ZKkpfT7whF — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) June 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that people from Latam can get the movie for the same dates without any problem, that is precisely because Amazon United States He sends it without problem as it is a production of Universal Pictures. Yeah Nintendo will take care of this, it is obvious that you would not have access to the copies for distribution reasons.

So, those who are interested in getting the blu ray they will only have to wait to receive the product.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I am excited to rewatch the film in the comfort of my home and review all the details that appear frame by frame. Wow, that will be something worth keeping on the Blu Rays shelf.