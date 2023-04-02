0 COMMENTS
04/2/2023 11:42 a.m.
Many fans in the world of Nintendo already have their calendars set on the next 5th of April of 2023and it will be the day that it is finally released Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which was developed by Lighting Studios. The premiere took place just a few hours ago, so the first media reviews have already been released.
Among the comments it is said that it is visually spectacular, with an interesting character design and that it pays tribute to the fans who have been following the franchise for years. On the other hand, they mentioned that the plot is somewhat weak and that more work could be done. However, many agree that it is a job almost on par with the Sonic movies.
Here the comments:
#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj
— Atom (@theatomreview) April 2, 2023
is NOT great. That being said it’s PERFECT. I haven’t felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE. Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It’s gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ
— deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023
The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It’s a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully 🥹#SuperMarioMovie
—Andre (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I’m not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONE! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ
— Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) April 2, 2023
Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO
—Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023
Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie opens andthe 5th of april in theaters.
Via: screenrant
Editor’s note: We are already counting the hours until we can go to that movie theater to see the movie, and now that the critics have hyped it up, I want to speed up the time. If it complies in terms of quality, it will have to be seen at least three times.
#Mario #movie #reviews
