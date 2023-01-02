The 2023 It will be a year quite loved by fans of NintendoWell, to begin with, one of the most anticipated games for switchesand this is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. For their part, in the world of cinema they will also be expanding, and that with the film of Super Mario which is being created by Illumination Studios Animation.

For months there has been talk of the release date, as posters emerged indicating that in certain regions it would arrive a week apart in the United States, and that would happen in Latin America. However, these dates, which ranged from March 30 have changed, this through a new communication from Universal Pictures Latam.

As shown on the page of Universalthe official release date in Mexico and many Latin American countries will be next 6 of April, that means it will be one day earlier than in state Joined. It is worth mentioning that it is not yet known if it will come with the original language, since many expect to hear actors like Jack Black play the characters.

In news related to the movie Mario, the possible toys that will go on sale along with the tape have been announced, three of them already have their corresponding preliminary design. If you want to take a look at them, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Universal

Editor’s note: It was evident that the dates were going to change, after all the image that circulated did not look entirely reliable. Still, it’s good to know that the premiere won’t be a long delay. I’m already dying to see it.