The movie of Mario is one of the most loved Mexico, since it has been placed as the one that raised the most money worldwide, and that is because the character is really popular in this country. For that reason, its release date in terms of streaming platforms is just around the corner, as early as this month.

As reported, the film is going to reach Prime Video the next 25 of Maybut this time the members of the platform will not be able to see it just by paying their membership of $99 MX. Rather, it will arrive in a pay-per-view format, so they will have to pay extra, either to rent it for a few days or buy it directly.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix already had a deal with Universal to bring the film to his service, but this will be much later, specifically until October of that same year. In addition, it is not confirmed if it will only do so in the region of USAor if it will expand like other video game movies as happened with the saga of sonic.

Remember that the movie Mario is still available in theaters.

Via: Streamingsbrazil

Editor’s note: It sounds interesting that shortly after withdrawing from the billboard it is already put up for rent on streaming services. Actually, I’m going to wait until it arrives in Blu Ray format.