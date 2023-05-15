It is a fact that the movie Super Mario Bros. It came to break the schemes of popular cinema, since since its premiere in theaters it has become a success in raising funds. That same thing has made fans wonder when it is going to be released in home format, since they want to review this animation of Illumination Studios frame by frame.

Fortunately, the wait will not be long, since it has been confirmed that this May 15 o’clock at 10:00 PM (Mexico), it will be possible to acquire this tape, at least in digital format. The best thing is that there are several digital platforms, which include Amazon, iTunes, Microsoft Store and Vudu. In USA will have a price of $30 dollars.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (4K UHD Digital) is $29.99 (release tonight at 9 PM PT. Movies Anywhere eligible):

itunes https://t.co/mGBEJ9zvkq

MS Store https://t.co/snwRfXcL3v

—Wario64 (@Wario64) May 15, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the tape will not yet reach the streaming platform, since although it will be present in Amazon, it will only be through rent to see it for a couple of days. It is mentioned that Netflix will receive the film in mid-October, that in USA. but in Mexico is likely to make an appearance in HBO Max.

The film has surpassed $1 billion, where the biggest money-raiser is none other than Mexicoand now it is competing to beat other tapes like Avengers: Endgame. However, its projection in theaters is about to end, so it could continue to receive good income in internet stores.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It will certainly be great to be able to watch this movie on different devices and legally. However, I am more of the old school, so I will wait until it is released on Blu Ray disc. We’ll see how long it takes in this format.