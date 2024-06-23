Among the absolute surprises announced during the recent Nintendo Direct there was also Mario and Luigi: Charging Fraternautssequel to the particular RPG-style spin-off series which arrived rather unexpectedly, moreover with a mystery regarding the team responsiblewhile some details have emerged in recent days.

The question has a certain importance because the team responsible for the series, AlphaDreamwas shut down in 2019 following severe economic disruption, even though the games it had produced were generally well received by critics and audiences.

It is clear that the series must have been entrusted to another team in the meantime, but Nintendo has not communicated precise information on these new developers, who will probably be announced later, but some interesting details have been released in the meantime.