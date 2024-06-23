Among the absolute surprises announced during the recent Nintendo Direct there was also Mario and Luigi: Charging Fraternautssequel to the particular RPG-style spin-off series which arrived rather unexpectedly, moreover with a mystery regarding the team responsiblewhile some details have emerged in recent days.
The question has a certain importance because the team responsible for the series, AlphaDreamwas shut down in 2019 following severe economic disruption, even though the games it had produced were generally well received by critics and audiences.
It is clear that the series must have been entrusted to another team in the meantime, but Nintendo has not communicated precise information on these new developers, who will probably be announced later, but some interesting details have been released in the meantime.
Some of the original developers are working on it
The house of Kyoto confirmed that “some of the original developers who worked on the franchise are involved in the development of Mario & Luigi: Charging Brothers”, and that further information will be revealed later.
So someone from AlphaDream has been recovered and put to work on this new title for Nintendo Switch. In fact, we know that some elements of the team were absorbed by Nintendo with the closure of the team.
Among these is the development manager Hiroyuki Kubota, who joined Monolith Soft, while the director and producer Yoshihiko Maekawa recently worked on Super Mario RPG and the producer Akira Otani is also within Nintendo, although it is not known his specific occupation at the moment.
According to some clues found on the internet, the team could be responsible THE CAor the studio responsible for Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, which would be corroborated by the fact that some members of the team were in fact in AlphaDream.
