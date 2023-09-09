As part of the commemoration of the Naval Bicentennial, which pays tribute to the 200 years of history of the Colombian Navy and the liberating feat of the Grand Admiral Jose Padilla Lopez in which the independence was achieved not only of Colombia but of Latin America on July 24, 1823, during this weekend the Marines of Colombia take over the stadiums of the country’s main capitals and dress them in blue, to carry out the “kick-off.” honor” in the matches of the BetPlay II League 2023 of Colombian professional football.

The first match will be this Saturday, September 9, between Deportivo La Equidad and Boyacá Chicó. The men and women of the sea will be accompanying the formal events starting at 04:00 pm at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in the city of Bogotá.

This same Saturday, the Naval Institution will experience the passion of football at the Roberto Meléndez de la Arenosa Metropolitan Stadium, where the coastal classic of Junior de Barranquilla vs. Unión Magdalena, at 06:10 pm

Later, the victory will be disputed in a classic between Deportivo Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional. The opening of the competition will be led by the Colombian Navy and will begin at 08:20 pm at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the capital of Antioquia.

The celebration continues on Sunday, September 10 at 06:10 pm, with the duel between América de Cali and Deportivo Cali, one of the most anticipated in Colombian soccer. The men and women who protect the blue of the flag will participate in the preview, from the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Millonarios will be home in Sunday’s classic. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

The same day, at 08:20 pm, the Commander of the Colombian Navy, Admiral Francisco Hernando Cubides Granadoswill perform the great “kick-off” in the formal events of the long-awaited classic Millionaires vs. Santa Fe, at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in the city of Bogotá.

Finally, the Naval Institution will accompany the start of the match between Envigado and Río Negro Águilas Doradas, on Monday, September 11 at 04:00 pm, who arrive to seek victory at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium in Envigado – Antioquia.

The Colombian Navy, within the framework of the commemoration of the Naval Bicentennialwill continue to join sporting, social and cultural events that make visible the work of the men and women of the sea, who protect the blue of the flag from all corners of the country.

Likewise, it invites Colombians to live the passion of soccer with respect and civic culture so that everyone can enjoy these great sporting events with peace of mind.

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION

