Surfing the global popularity wave of F1, the makers of call of Duty announced something cool. In the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare II you can run and shoot at the F1 circuit of Marina Bay. The Singapore GP is held here. The developer announced it on Twitter.

At the bottom of the page you can see the first trailer of the new level. You can go there with a total of twelve players and the playing area is the paddock and the pit lane. No doubt they didn’t get the real rights from F1, so you’re looking at some sort of AliExpress version of Red Bull’s car. Sainz’s flaming Ferrari in the background is a nice detail.

Again with Lewis Hamilton?

‘s Twitter account call of Duty announces the new level with an ominous trailer and a nod to Piastri’s tweet. Lewis Hamilton has previously appeared in Infinite Warfare – it is not known whether he will make his appearance again. By the way, Max Verstappen played the previous one Modern Warfare also, so who knows, maybe they managed to get him.

The full game Call of Duty Modern Warfare II coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on October 28. In September, the first players can already start with the Beta version. This year’s Singapore GP will be held on Sunday, October 2. By the way, we do see a nice speech roll for Günther Steiner for the mission briefing.