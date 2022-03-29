To achieve success in the vine requires passion and dedication, difficult but not impossible.

The Marías Islands archipelago is made up of four parts, the largest being Balleto, Magdalena, Cleofas and San Juanito; in 1905, at the time of Porfirio Díaz, the main one became a federal prison, which was barely disappeared in 2019 by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It was the prison of terror, many creepy stories were written in it at the beginning of its operation, later it became a low-danger prison and the inmates lived in semi-freedom.

Pedro Infante filmed the film Islas Marías there, in the year 1951, where part of the situation that the imprisoned went through is reflected, who were subjected to strenuous work days in the salt process.

“El Padre Trampitas” was a famous character from Islas Marías, he was imprisoned of his own free will and managed to convert many rebellious prisoners into believers, among them “Sapo”, an accomplished murderer, whose tomb is next to that of the priest in the same Island.

And after 114 years of becoming a prison of terror, the Marías Islands will now be paradise, as it will become a tourist and cultural center which they will call “Walls of water”.

Twice we were in Islas Marías as visitors in the 1990s, our chambermaid was “el Guamas”, an inmate who was serving a sentence because he killed 99 people, our hearts pounded when he went to watch our sleep… We could have been the hundred… What a hard blow!