From the outside perspective of the region, the more general characteristic of its struggles appears to have either a religious, historical, ethnic, or sectarian background. However, the political margin of sectarian identity produced what everyone reconciled to accept his political geography, or as the American diplomat John Bolton expressed in one of his articles “Sunni Stan”, as one of the solutions to ending the conflict in Syria, by dividing it between sects and ethnicities.

The sectarian state is the model presented by the Iranian revolution, which everyone assumed was the realistic entrance to reconciliation from the history of this region, and even that reconciliation included acceptance of the entitlements of Shiite oppression from the perspective of the revolution. The only constant since that is the widening of the margins of sectarian and ethnic identities at the expense of national identities, which deepened instability and the sustainability of failed models of states.

The stalled projects of national states were the main driver of the “new Middle East” project, and we must be frank with ourselves if we want to infer a historical and real path. The other model, which was adopted by the owners of the “New Middle East” project, is a fundamentalist trend similar in terms of values ​​and goals to the model presented by the Iranian revolution. It is sectarian par excellence, and it is compatible with it in terms of the merits of its historical injustice. The two agree with the owners of the project on not accepting the continuation of the existing geopolitics of the Middle East.

Therefore, the absence of the projects of automated national states provided the natural environment for declaring “sectarian” sub-identities at the expense of patriotism, as a result of these countries’ failure to develop and anticipate the future, and most of them were autocratic.

If we want to fortify the national geography, then it must be based on a national identity that is not divisible by sub-division, including sectarianism. We must also be aware that the leadership model presented by some Gulf countries, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is the best in terms of viability and growth, in addition to its ability to represent and defend national reconciliation.

Countries with major interests in the region see geopolitics on a sectarian, pre-ethnic and religious basis as the guarantee of sustainable stability. And the size of the geography of states that have failed politically as a result of sectarian solutions dominating patriotism, heralds the sustainability of their failure.

The Abrahamic Pacts go beyond their political dimensions, and provide us with a spatial model capable of reconciling with history with tools and the will of the future. Despite all that this model presented, this path faces challenges, but it is the ideal and possible to build on by all the peoples of the region.

* A Bahraini writer