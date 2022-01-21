El marginal, one of the most popular series in Argentina, finally premiered its season 4 on Netflix. The episodes on television in his country caused great interest, to the point that they achieved 13 rating points and displaced Showmatch among the most watched.

Thanks to the fiction trailer, we saw that in cycle four Pastor and the Borges saw each other again, this time in the Puente Viejo prison.

Will the marginal have season 5?

Yes, it will have a fifth installment, as revealed by Juan Minujín, the actor who brings Pastor to life. Months ago, the interpreter used Instagram to share a photo where he showed the first page of the script. “El Marginal, Cap 1. T5”, reads the image. Days after, Sebastián Ortega, creator of the series, confirmed the delivery.

For many, the interpreter’s farewell has been a preview of the closing of the series, which has been on the air since 2016 and has Juan Pablo Borges, “Diosito”, as the protagonist. The new chapters are expected to arrive in 2022 or early 2023.

What will we see in season 5 of The Marginal?

At the end of the fourth season, Sergio Antín dismisses Galván, who commits suicide before turning himself in to the police. Miguel and Diosito manage to escape from Puente Viejo, but Pastor is captured. What will be the fate of Diosito? Who will he turn to outside of prison? These are some of the questions that need to be answered.

Cast of El Marginal: who is who in the series

Juan Minujín (Pastor)

Nicholas Furtado (Diosito)

Martina Gusman (Emma)

Claudio Rissi (Borges)

Gerardo Romano (Antin)

Ariel Staltari (Bard)

Daniel Pacheco (James)

Ana Garibaldi (Gladys)

Abel Ayala (Caesar)

Facundo Espinoza (Enzo)

Ernesto Larrese (Father Ramon)

Emanuel Garcia (Arnold)

Ignacio QuesadaBrian

Marcelo Peralta (Barny).

What happened in El Marginal 4?

In El marginal 4 we see the reunion between Pastor and Diosito, characters who will revive the strong feelings they have between them. César will join this confrontation, who was transferred there, and leads the group that represents the Sub 21.

On the other hand, Sergio Antín, already out of control of the prison, seeks to seize power and confronts the current director. Emma Molinari will work to help Pastor in a new and dangerous escape attempt.

What do fans of El Marginal think?

On Rotten Tomatoes, El Marginal has 100% fan approval. However, it does not have a consensus of specialized critics.