In the case of a supercomputer, the name does not deceive: it is a computer that allows operations that cannot be done with less powerful machines. The Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) is one of the five large European supercomputing centers, where this autumn Marenostrum 5 will be launched, the most advanced version since its foundation in 2004. The evolution of technology and, now, artificial intelligence, make these centers an essential lung for scientific research, from biology or chemistry to engineering.

“Everything that can be modeled with physics and mathematics, if you need a lot of computing power and data, today the only tool is the supercomputer,” says Mateo Valero, director and promoter of the BSC. A valid example to understand what the BSC does are the digital twins. It is an old concept in engineering: before building something, you try to observe it with models or plans or simulations. “Now there are very important digital twins for which supercomputers are needed,” Valero tells EL PAÍS at the BSC headquarters in Barcelona, ​​next to Marenostrum 5. “The great challenge is to make the first digital twin of the human body,” he adds. The goal of a twin is to understand and predict the behavior of complex phenomena affected by thousands of variables such as weather, disease, or planetary orbits. Its applications are growing and have the aspiration to solve key problems of humanity in the coming years.

The history of supercomputing in Spain would not be understood without the figure of Valero. After studying in Madrid, he arrived in Barcelona in 1974 as a computer architect. He immediately began a line of research into parallel computers, the most common name at the time for supercomputing. And he soon became a professor: “In 1985 I convinced the Minister of Industry, Joan Majó, to set up a center in Barcelona to research the design of these computers and transfer them to the company,” he says.

That was the seed of the BSC, created in 2004. Its drive and collaboration between administrations has made Barcelona one of the five main headquarters of European supercomputing. “In 2013 or 2014, the idea was that each country would buy its machines with national investments,” says Josep M. Martorell, associate director of the BSC. “So the Marenostrum 4 was going to cost us 34 million. In those years, in the United States they held a contest for 600 million for their Aurora, one of their supercomputers. We were missing a zero,” he adds. Between the 34 million of Marenostrum 4 and the 207 of 5, “one of the great news of recent years” has occurred, according to Martorell.

The European Commission created the European High Performance Computing Initiative (Euro HPC) in 2019. “Their first mission is to buy and install the large European computing machines,” says Martorell. Instead of each country having its own small supercomputer, expenses are pooled: “All budgets go into the same pot and we can make these efforts. The Marenostrum 5 is no longer a machine paid for by the Spanish Government, but also by the Generalitat and the governments of Portugal, Turkey and Croatia. And the European Commission doubles it. We didn’t get to 600 but it’s close. In Europe there is a map copied with the same order of magnitude as in the US,” he adds. This figure represents the largest European investment in Spain for scientific infrastructure.

The appearance of a supercomputer is not as spectacular as the word: it is a bunch of cabinets next to each other. Until Marenostrum 4, the machine was in a chapel of what was a private tower of a mayor of Barcelona in the 19th century. The location gave it prestige. Now it’s still a technological feat, but it’s in a nondescript room more suited to its purpose.

A supercomputer is not only the hardware. Its programming is also specific. Its operation is not based only on computing capacity, but on the elimination of latency when doing calculations. For that reason everything must be in the same place. It is the difference between network computing, most used in companies, and parallel computing. “On a network you can have computers wherever you want in the world, you send a calculation many times to different computers that return the results and process them. This is what large companies need,” says Martorell. “In parallel it is sending calculations to different processors that communicate with each other to continue advancing. You need the machine in the same place so there is no latency. Parallel calculation is the one used in science,” he adds.

Its use is free for scientists who request it. “We are an infrastructure designed to provide research services,” says Sergi Girona, Director of Operations at the BSC. “When we build one we think about what scientific case we want to solve. We survey scientific problems for the next decade. Depending on the result we are updating the machines,” he adds. The approach of offering machines with different resources to service different types of research and the global growth of supercomputers mean that the usual lists about the capacity of supercomputers receive somewhat less interest: “I am not buying the machine to have the most big, but to solve specific problems,” says Girona. Regarding the lists, he adds: “If we had spent the money only on the part of the supercomputer that passes the test best, which would not be the one that is used the most, then we would have been second or third in the world. We will not stay because Marenostrum 5 will be four machines. Two of them will be good, but we don’t know how, because it depends on the rest in November. If they are all installed, it is possible that we have all four parts in the top 500″.

MareNostrum 5 has not yet started, but for Valero it is already the past. At 71 years old, his next great endeavor is Marenostrum 6, which should be ready at the end of this decade with new challenges, especially for chips, one of the great global battlefields: “I want it to carry hardware developed in Europe, in Barcelona. The idea is that the chip is designed here,” says Valero.

The BSC has gone from being a basic infrastructure to containing a research center. In its first years it had about 70 employees. Now there are more than 900, most of them researchers. It is the third Spanish center after the CSIC and the Basque Tecnalia “when it comes to raising funds for research in Europe,” says Valero. “85% of employees are financed with research funds.”

The complexity of biology

In addition to the department dedicated to computer sciences, the second largest is the one dedicated to “life sciences”, directed by biologist Alfonso Valencia. In biology, the idea of ​​twins is still a dream future. “Our colleagues on Earth make climate digital twins because they know the variables well, which are relatively homogeneous: pressure, temperature, humidity,” explains Valencia. But information about biology and the human body is not so organized: “It is very heterogeneous, we have a lot of different data and then it comes from small providers. It’s also louder,” he adds. The ability to permanently monitor the weather is simpler than observing what happens in a human body.

But that does not prevent them from making progress and permanently improving their capacity. One of the most promising fields is reducing animal testing in favor of models: “Animal experiments don’t work very well and we’re starting to have evidence that there are models that work better,” he says.

The BSC is also working to achieve reasonable replicas of the large language models, such as ChatGPT, which exploded in 2022. Their priority is that they are less Anglocentric and their resources serve to promote European languages, explains Marta Villegas, who heads the Technologies group. Language. “The idea is to make a European multilingual model, being very careful with the sources so that they are not restrictive: thesis, Wikipedia, requested web downloads. It is a huge job to ensure that the model does not violate any law,” says Villegas.

Researchers working within the BSC have 10% of the machine’s time reserved. They also have access to the computer science department, which has its own projects, but also helps improve the algorithms and the software from the rest of the scientists. One of the great projects of this department is to better understand what happens inside the famous black boxes of artificial intelligence. One of the clearest examples of the dangers is medicine: “Users are very little aware of the dangers,” says Darío García, researcher in the High Performance AI group at the BSC. “There are many doctors who say that they are fine if it works better and saves them time, but the truth is that we have no idea what the machine is doing,” he adds.

