Good news for the marresh marech marechuase , er, those guys with the blue uniforms who walk around Schiphol with big guns. They then wear yellow clothing again on the motorcycle. In a while, the Yamaha FJR1300 engines will be allowed to go and the Royal Military Police will receive new engines. BMW seems to be the big contender, because the K 1600 GT can move on to the next round.

In an earlier test round, the Marechaussee got to work with both the BMW R 1250 RT and the K 1600 GT. The 1250 has a two-cylinder with 136 hp and 145 Nm, while the 1600 has a six-in-line with 160 hp and 180 Nm. Well, we would know too. In the coming period, the Marechaussee will test two 1600 engines, which are already equipped with stripes, flashing lights and the whole shebang.

BMW is the only one with a suitable engine

According to News engine it is quite logical that the Royal Military Police goes for BMW. The Yamaha that is currently being used may no longer be sold due to emission requirements. Other 'heavy touring motorcycles' would also no longer be sold here. BMW is the only one that still sells a motorcycle that meets the strict requirements of the KMar.

The Royal Military Police put together a nice list of requirements for the new motorcycle. It must go from 0 to 100 in 4.5 seconds, must be able to reach 220 km/h and must always be stable on the road, despite the heavy load. It must also be possible to start it at -12 degrees and store it at -30 degrees without any adverse consequences.

How much does the Marechaussee's BMW cost?

A BMW 1600 GT costs at least 32,100 euros from BMW. It is not known what the Royal Military Police must pay for the motorcycles, including all construction. An R 1250 RT costs 25,700 euros. It is the second time that BMW has received a tender from the Dutch government. The police will also drive BMW as a service vehicle.