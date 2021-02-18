In the third part of our series we take a look at the team, which will now be under increased pressure, also because the arguments for the possible alibi of unrest have been taken away from them.

“The step has definitely become smaller and, in my opinion, so small that it might not be worth it any more,” said world champion Christoph Kramer recently DAZN his doubts whether a move from Gladbach to Dortmund should still be taken for granted these days.

Statements that, after the announcement of Rose’s move to BVB, certainly ensured that the theories about an escalation between the players and Rose were given more attention than they ultimately deserved. Nevertheless, it must be noted that Ginter and Kramer have not yet attracted attention through false statements or fickleness. So it is just as negligent to dismiss a possible slight break between the coach and parts of the team as absolutely impossible.

Because regardless of the actual internal communication of the last few weeks, which can never be assessed firsthand for fans and the media, farewells announced for the near future always cause certain emotions in the present. Sadness, disappointment or even relief are natural reasons for a change in the interpersonal attitude towards the departing person. Since we are still a bit away from holding a bloodless “Robo Soccer Cup” with cybernetic imitations, one can assume that these purely human behaviors also influence the way the Gladbach players deal with the events of the last few weeks.

While on the one hand they provided clarity about Rose’s future and thus wrested an important alibi from the team in the run-up to the sporting season decisions, Rose’s own ambition will also demand an unconditional willingness to perform from the players more than ever before – a fine line.

Especially the “cheated” Kramer and Ginter, but also other spokesmen like Lars Stindl or Yann Sommer will have to take care of recognizing the cracks within the team that have been announced by Roses and, ideally, eliminating them.

Rose herself indicated that these cracks exist. “Our internal relationship is very open and good, of course there are always players in such a group who are disappointed or perhaps also sad. But there are also players who see a new chance for themselves because they might not be able to There were moves, “said Rose at the press conference on Wednesday.

The extent to which this project will succeed depends on each individual player, not only the upcoming performances will be exciting to watch in this regard. Also with regard to some soon expiring contracts and the related career decisions of the professionals concerned, it is important to include Rose’s departure.

Because it will be much more important who Borussia chooses as the successor to the outgoing coach. “Every player wants to know who his coach will be in the future. We will continue the current discussions with the players and I am convinced that we will continue them successfully,” said sports director Max Eberl in this regard at the press conference on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, one can assume that at least Zakaria will take the next step after the current season. With the other candidates, you just have to wait, although an early contract extension of a professional like Ginter would be a strong signal to the rest.

If there is a major bloodletting, however, you don’t have to worry about Borussia. With Manu Koné, the designated successor for Zakaria has already been signed and the expected income for the Swiss and other possible departures will not only be used to master the corona crisis.

Apart from the possible effects on the coming season, the team must focus on the present and the achievements to be achieved. If the team manages to cast off the imponderables due to the coaching discussion and possibly even pull together more than before, one can be curious to see whether this crisis generated the necessary positive impulse.

If she doesn’t make it, however, one must assume that Rose’s continued employment until the end of the season will be considered too high a risk. At the moment, however, the course of cooperation so far suggests that Borussia can rely on their players.