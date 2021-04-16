The Social Shock Plan and Marches for Dignity platforms – made up of 55 social groups – have summoned citizens to take to the streets tomorrow in six municipalities of the Region in defense of public health, the public sectors and against privatizations and cuts in duties. The protest will be encompassed with the hastag ‘sinderechosnohaysalud’.

Ginés Fernández, representative of Marches of Dignity, explained yesterday that the concentrations, which will be at 12 noon, will be held with “all security measures.”

In Murcia it will be held on Avenida Independiente Jorge Palacios, in front of the Reina Sofía hospital; in Cartagena, on Paseo Alfonso XIII in front of the Rosell hospital door; in Lorca, in the Plaza de España, where it is in the Town Hall, as in Molina and in Bullas and in Yecla in the Plaza Mayor, where the Consistory is also located.

From Marches of Dignity they warn that social groups are watching with concern “the embarrassing spectacle of the motion of censure.”