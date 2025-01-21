The Extremaduran walker Iván Pajuelo, 31 years old and from Don Benito (Badajoz), He was found dead this Monday at his homeas announced on his social networks by another fellow marcher, Alberto Amezcua.

“There have been many anecdotes, training sessions and competitions shared. We will always remember you. Rest in peace, friend,” wrote the Granada marker Alberto Amezcua to announce the news.

Straw, Spanish 50 km champion in 2020was international with the national team on several occasions and competed in the 50 km walk at the 2017 World Cup in London, an event that he did not finish. Their last official competition was in the Spanish Championship of Autonomous Federations, at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium in La Nucía (Alicante) in July 2024.

After learning of his death, numerous representatives of Spanish athletics showed their condolences for the loss of Iván Pajuelo.

“An irreparable loss that I still cannot believe. A great walker athlete, only 31 years old, but, above all, an exceptional human being. I was lucky to meet him and live with him for several years at the Blume residence, sharing moments that I always I will remember Life has taken him too soonand sometimes it is difficult to understand the reason for all this. Rest in peace, Iván,” Juan Carlos Higuero, European indoor 1,500m champion in 2007, wrote on his social networks.

Another Extremaduran, Álvaro Martín, world champion, European champion and Olympic walker, said to be “shocked by the news.” “I developed my sporting career with Iván from a very young age, with our first crosses… Everything is very sad today. May the earth be light to you, partner.”