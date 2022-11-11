The menacing quadrotheism gets nervous in the face of public discontent.

President López Obrador imagines the governors of legal age who will march this Sunday against his reform initiative and in defense of the INE:

“Very corrupt, very thieves, achichincles, clueless spokespersons, aspirationists who seek to become fifis ––and of course the information media–; barbers, lambiscones, racists, classists, hypocrites, neoliberals, cretins, corrupt, immoral and ladino…”.

However, in his outbursts he said something impossible to believe:

“It makes me happy until the march…”.

He reasoned thus his improbable rejoicing:

“It means that this is moving and that there is debate; and there is democracy because there is plurality, and not all of us think in the same way. And there are differences. And now the people are the main protagonist”.

Without revealing where he gets his accounts from, he ventured:

“They are not few. I calculate that in the country there must be some with conservative thinking ––certainly some more defined, tougher ones–– about 10 million, but there are about 20 million. We are talking about more susceptible or sympathetic citizens, that is, they are like 30 million. In other words, there are quite a few, because there has always been, and also the conservative movement grew a lot…”.

What will the Mexicans he despises be “enough” for, and surely not all of them will march?

If it were figures and not arguments, there is an intriguing coincidence: his is the same as the votes that in 2018 brought him to the power of powers.

Challenger, he encourages the walk in the capital to reach the Plaza de la Constitución (he was answered since it will start at the Monument to Independence and end at the Monument to the Revolution).

With the exception of those who have made jobs in quadrotheism their modus vivendi or the tumultuous and poorly educated clientelist masses of Morena who require “social support” (at the cost of the dilapidation of public security, health or educational services and the rights children and women), the concern for the INE is genuine in broad representative sectors of society and the trustworthy ones who support an INE tailored to the 4T are unknown.

Among the arguments put forward to get the regressive proposal accepted, there is no lack of the well-worn “fraud” of 2006 that no one could prove.

Yesterday, upon learning that José Woldenberg, the historic pioneer of the citizenization of elections, will be the only speaker at the rally, López Obrador threw him into the “organic intellectuals” boat, but in 1997, precisely with Woldenberg as president of the Institute Federal of that time, AMLO declaimed this praise:

“The most important achievement is the autonomy of the IFE Council. The way in which independent directors came to be had was an important political negotiation, they (the government) could not have control, the majority in the Council. Not only did the IFE stop depending on the Interior ––the umbilical cord was cut––, but the IFE’s governing body was formed taking into consideration the opinion of the opposition parties…”.