Abdullah Abu Dhaif (Cairo) – In the stories of the ancient Egyptian kings, a love biography that was not mentioned in many books, and with the passage of years, thousands of years, the opportunity comes again to bring together the loved ones of their teams of death after rising by its wings, as is the habit of life that is repeated in their time and our time, between This and that return the ancient kings to walk together again, albeit in quantities, in the streets of the oldest civilization in history .. Egypt.

Between 22 kings and queens, Dr. Abdel-Rahim Rayhan, an Egyptian archaeologist, mentions that great love stories lived by dioecious kings transferred to the Museum of Fustat, including the love story that King Ahmose the First brought together his wife, Ahmose-Nefertari, who participated in the rule and set up a temple for her in Thebes and assigned to her a group Of the priests for her worship, and the people sanctified her after her death as a goddess, so she sat with the holy triad of Thebes (Amon, Mut and Khonsu).

Abd al-Rahim added to Al-Ittihad that he had ordered the continuation of her worship six hundred years after her death until the twenty-first dynasty, and had recorded an inscription in the Karnak temple of King Herihor, the first kings of the twenty-first dynasty, worshiping the gods Amun, Mut, Khonsu and Ahmose-Nefertari.

Queen Ahmose Merit Amun was the daughter of King Ahmose the First and Queen Ahmose Nefertari, and she became the great royal wife of her brother, King Amenhotep the First. Queen Ahmose Marit Amun also assumed the position of Amun’s wife, inheriting from her mother, Queen Ahmose Nefertari, and until the disclosure of their secret, despite the different years, the goodness of the historical capital in the Valley of the Kings was the meeting again.

The procession includes 22 mummies, including 18 mummies of kings, and 4 mummies of queens, among them the mummies of King Ramses II, King Seknen Ra, King Tuthmosis III, King Seti I, Queen Hatshepsut, Queen Merit Amun, wife of King Amenhotep the First, and Queen Ahmose-Nefertari, wife of King Ahmose .

The king died and wrote on his grave, “When His Majesty spent his life happily and years of peace, he lifted up to the sky and joined the sun god and went with him.” But the love stories after him did not end, so the kings ’march returns us to another love story between Rameses II and his wife Nefertari (beautiful beautiful women).

As the Egyptian antiquities expert, Dr. Abd Al-Rahim Rayhan points out, that she was his unparalleled beloved and the star that appears at the beginning of a new year, graceful in strength, the great royal wife, Maliha, a beautiful two-feathered face, as he was called in ancient Egypt, and thus she deserves the title of Miss Ancient Egypt He built the small Abu Simbel temple for her next to his temple and prepared the most beautiful tombs for her in the Valley of the Queens, depicting the beloved queen, dressed in fine linen clothes, and adorned with precious royal ornaments, accompanied by the gods.