Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, continues to attract an audience of citizens, residents and tourists from all over the world, with many distinguished events, activities and performances, as the march of global civilizations, through bands from various parts of the world, presents popular folklore in a weekly march that roams the festival grounds.

The March of World Civilizations enhances the festival’s goals as a meeting place for the different and diverse civilizations and cultures of the world and the mixing of peoples together, to reflect the gathering of civilizations on the festival grounds and spread the UAE’s humanitarian message to the world based on tolerance, love and peace in a civilized, cultural and entertaining atmosphere.

International neighborhood theaters present various daily performances throughout the festival days of international folklore and popular songs from various countries on the festival’s various stages. Popular neighborhoods from various countries of the world also reflect different aspects of these cultures, such as architectural heritage, markets, products, and traditional songs.

The “March of Civilizations” constitutes an artistic heritage demonstration and a cultural carnival in the festival grounds, bringing together all types of international popular arts that vary between folklore, traditional songs, and peoples’ legacies, and are represented in the distinctive popular performance of these arts.

The March of Civilizations is witnessing great interaction from visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival, to enjoy watching the traditional folkloric clothing of the countries participating in the march, which are worn by local and international bands and displayed in front of the world’s cultures with distinctive folk music that expresses people’s civilizations, in the pavilions of the Gulf countries, Russia, Turkey, and Thailand. China, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, Yemen, the Levant, Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia.