For a long time there will be talk of the citizen demonstration on Sunday, November 13, in defense of the INE.

And it is that there are many and very diverse the conclusions of one of the most unexpected social mobilizations, In addition to the fact that there are many political figures that appear in the result of the most recent street expression.

A mobilization that For now, he “doubled” the president Lopez Obrador who is looking for another formula for his electoral reform, while it is evident that the Mexico City is lost for Brunette and that Claudia Sheinbaum is already out of the presidential candidacy.

That’s why, Here is a first review of the ten most obvious conclusions after an exemplary civic Day, like that of November 13, 2022.

1.- The first conclusion and perhaps the most important is that Lopez Obrador and his family business Brunette, they lost the street; a space that empowered them and led them to the most important social leadership in decades.

And when losing the street, lost the ability to set the agenda and, therefore, its electoral reform it went down the drain. Today the street is in the hands of citizens of different creeds, ideologies and social strata who defend not only the INEbut they are willing to do anything to preserve the democracy; citizens who will not back down from that fight.

two.- And when losing the street at the hands of an unthinkable diverse, pluralistic social force with its own voice, the emerging force dragged the opposition parties of the PRI, PAN, PRD and MC, to a compromise that obliges them de facto to vote against any attempt to modify the INE and to electoral system all.

3.- It is other words, one of the biggest and most positive results of last Sunday’s demonstration was social empowerment; where large sectors of different political creeds, of Social strata groups came together to form the social base that an opposition alliance requires that will not only defend the INEbut democracy and, above all, that gave it an important electoral setback the official party and its owner.

4.- But it is also true that spontaneity, plurality and conviction of the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators last Sunday was catalyzed thanks to the growing arrogance of a president who took it upon himself to encourage division and social anger for an entire week, by defaming, slandering and insulting potential march participants.

The insult hit the middle and enlightened classes, those who, according to his own AMLO they gave him victory in 2018; to which Today he slanders and offends.

5.- And there is a good dose of reason in the interpretation he made President Obrador on the march last Sunday. Indeed, the coup launched by the government against the INE was the drop that spilled a glass full of failures, corruption, theft, inefficiency and undeniable lies that they portray to the Lopez government.

Yes, a good part of the protest was against the bad government of López and the best proof was heard in squares and streets with a resounding: “Get out Obrador”!

6.- But the public repudiation of the president –-already unconcealable since before the march–, unleashed the anger and rage of the Mexican president who, after the demonstration, launched new insults at the participants –who according to him made a striptease–, when the truth is that an invisible force and organization appeared in the streets of the entire country until Sunday, November 13, 2022.

A force that the dictator cannot control, contain or handle; a social wave who rejects the thought unique, that has its own voice, that says “not the lies“, a “the other data” and whose experience in the exercise of freedom of expression there is no turning back.

7.- But perhaps the greatest political-electoral result of the March is that from today it is clear that in 2024 the Mexico City will not return to the hands of Brunette and, therefore, it is almost a fact that Claudia Sheinbaum have lost the presidential candidacy.

Furthermore, a defeat Brunette in the country’s capital could make the difference in the battle against the dictatorial desires of AMLO in 2024.

In other words, if an opposing alliance achieves consecutive victories in the state of Mexico, in 2023 and CDMX, in 2024, that alliance will have in the bag almost 20 percent of the electorate of the entire country.

8.- But the worst news for Claudia Sheinbaum is that while the defeat of brunette in CDMXtheir chances of becoming López Obrador’s successor.

And they know that in the Palace, where they do everything to empower the biggest lackey of the López Obrador clan: Adán Augusto Lópeztoday holder of the ungovernability who lives in the country

9.- But there is more, The march also had one of its most important impacts on the presidential succession, to the point that Ricardo Monreal not only applauded the street mobilization but even lobby with the heads of PRI, PAN and PRD, in search of the presidential candidacy by 2024.

10.- But the best news is that, in the end, he reappeared the civil society; the rivers of citizens of all Social strataof all the creeds and of thoughts found who, with one voice, joined the defense of the INEof the transparent, credible and democratic elections and above all against the worst government in history.

A civil society that will have to be respected by the parties if they want to stay alive.

