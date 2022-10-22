It will be a circular route on foot, which will depart from the Alameda de la Constitución, at eleven in the morning
The local delegation of the Spanish Association Against Cancer celebrates a new solidarity march on Sunday on the occasion of the World Day Against Breast Cancer, which was commemorated on Wednesday 19. It will be a circular route on foot, which will start from the Alameda de la Constitución , at eleven o’clock. The number to participate and the commemorative shirts can be purchased for five euros.
